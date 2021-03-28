ANGLETON — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by Brazoria County officials Saturday was in the double digits, as it has been for much of the month.
The most recent triple digit number was 116, reported March 16, preceded by a report of 128 on March 7. The entire month of March has had only five days with case counts in the triple digits, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. That contrasts with February, when three-quarters of the days were in triple-digits.
For the most part this month, counts remain in the high double digits, and Saturday was no exception with a report of 93 new cases. Twenty-six of those are probable, which means those people are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and are linked to others who have already tested positive. This usually occurs between those sharing a household.
The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Among the confirmed cases the largest number of cases was reported in Pearland (29) and among those in their 20s (14).
New cases were also reported in Alvin (12); Angleton (six); Lake Jackson (five); Clute (four); Freeport, Jones Creek, Manvel and West Columbia (two each); and Brazoria, Damon and Sweeny (one each).
Six new cases were reported among children, in addition to 14 among adolescents; seven among those in their 30s; 11 among those in their 40s; nine among those in their 50s; two among those in their 60s; one among those in their 70s; and two among those in their 80s.
Two of the new cases came from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower stated in her emailed report.
Trower’s report also included news of 64 recoveries.
There have been 33,912 cases of COVID-19 reported within Brazoria County since March 2020. There are 1,404 active and 562 probable cases, while 31,568 people have recovered and 378 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
