The Facts lost power and internet capability again at 5 p.m. Wednesday. With many staffers without connectivity as well, bringing you the news will be a struggle until that is restored.
Our neighboring newspapers, which we generally use for backup, are in a similar situation, so printing a paper is not possible until power is restored,
We are searching for an alternate location with reliable internet access so that we can continue to post important local news. Thank you for bearing with us.
Yvonne Mintz, Editor and Publisher
