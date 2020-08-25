A handful more cases would’ve tipped the balance, but Brazoria County posted its 11th consecutive day of fewer than 100 COVID-19 reports Tuesday with 98. That’s the most in a day since 128 on Aug. 14, which also corresponds to the last day of triple-digit reports.
Along with the 98 coronavirus cases, there were also 209 recoveries. There were no deaths announced.
Because of the new method of reporting, the number of cumulative confirmed cases dropped again as the recovered numbers grow. There were 3,470 cumulative confirmed cases as of Tuesday, which is 111 fewer than Monday. There are 561 fewer cumulative confirmed cases since the top mark of 4,031, set on Aug. 21.
Meanwhile, the total reported cases appear to be eying another milestone, coming in at 7,988 on Tuesday. The county crossed the last several thousand-case count marks Aug. 13 (7,043), Aug. 5 (6,091), July 27 (5,041) and July 19 (4,015), keeping a relatively consistent pace.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were no new reports from local nursing and assisted-living facilities, but there were 23 new cases at the county jail among inmates and one new report of an employee infection in one of the state prison units in the county.
Sebesta said he was unaware as to the reasons for the unusually large jail inmate number, because since the commissioners’ court meeting Tuesday morning, he’s been kept busy by preparations for Hurricane Laura.
Among the new cases, Angleton led municipalities with 31 cases, followed by Pearland (29) and Alvin (11). Three places — Freeport, Lake Jackson and West Columbia — had three cases each. Manvel had six cases, there were five in Clute, two each in Iowa Colony and Sweeny, and one each in Damon, Liverpool and Richwood.
Thirty-somethings has the most cases by age group with 26, followed by those in their 20s at 20, those in their 50s with 18 and those in their 40s with 15. People aged 10-19 showed eight cases, there were six cases among people in their 60s and one case each among people 10 and younger and 80 and older.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
