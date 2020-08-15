The number of new cases and new recoveries reported by Brazoria County Saturday were nearly identical at 85 new coronavirus infections and 83 no longer deemed to have the disease, according to county data.
No nursing home employees or residents were reported in today’s case count, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. No new deaths were reported either.
“One TDCJ employee tested positive for the virus,” Sebesta said.
No probable cases or cases transferred out were reported, according to county data.
The county now reports 3,392 cumulative recovered, 58 fatalies, 27 probable and 7,258 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
As there continues to be a concern for the nursing home infection rate, Sebesta stresses data is reported as soon as it’s received, and that could take as long as two weeks before it is provided to county officials, he said.
“We report the data when we get it,” Sebesta said. “Regardless, weekend numbers cannot be indicative of a trend, because everybody involved over the weekend is a little short-staffed, and so weekend numbers can show some non-notable variations.”
Free local coronavirus testing provider Community Health Network has improved its turnaround time to two days, as well as its antibody testing reliability and turnaround time, Community Health Network Chairman Gerald Roznovsky said.
“We continue to improve our relationships in finding labs and in having faster turnarounds on tests and we’ve been able to have our nasal swabs with the more expensive but more reliable tests, and we’ve gotten our turnaround to be at 48 hours,” Roznovsky said. “And we have had access to a more reliable antibodies test, where test results can happen within a couple of hours.”
The only reason why the health network went ahead with its antibody testing service is the false positive rate has improved, he said.
“I’m not sure of the exact ratio as to how much it’s improved, but it’s improved considerably,” Roznovsky said.
The test to see if people have the virus remains at no cost, but the antibody test is available at a fee.
“The antibodies test, because it is more expensive, and we don’t have any funding from the state for that test, there is a cost, but if you have insurance there is a copay, or if you don’t have insurance, we have a sliding scale pay-type deal, like the test of our procedures,” Roznovsky said.
Pearland generated the most confirmed cases Saturday with 29, followed by Alvin with 20, nine in Angleton, eight in Clute, five in Manvel and three each in Brazoria and Lake Jackson, according to county data.
The county reported two new confirmed cases in Sweeny, and one each in Danbury, Freeport, Richwood and West Columbia.
Most cases by age range came from people in their 30s and 40s, of which there were 17 each, closely followed by 16 people in their 20s, 14 in their 50s, eight adolescents, six people in their 60s, four people in their 70s and four younger than 10, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
