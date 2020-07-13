ANGLETON — After a double-digit weekend, Brazoria County officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, but County Judge Matt Sebesta advises against placing any kind of stock in lower numbers.
“We’re running four, five, six days right now on test results coming back,” he said.
Delays have to do with the labs, he said.
“We don’t report a case until we actually have the labs in hand on each person,” Sebesta said. “We’re at the mercy of when the labs actually send them over to us.”
The county also reported 47 recoveries Monday, bringing the number of people considered recovered to 1,368, according to county data.
Among the 110 new cases reported, Angleton continued to report high numbers, leading the count with 22 new positive cases. Those people include a man 80 or older — the oldest person included in Monday’s data — a boy younger than 10, and two girls younger than 20. Additional cases include men ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s and women ranging from their 20s to their 60s in age, plus one woman in her 70s.
Fifteen new cases were reported in Alvin, including two men in their 70s, a man under 20 and a girl under 10.
Officials reported Clute’s highest number of new cases at 13, including a man in his 60s, one in his 20s and a boy younger than 10. The majority of Clute residents to have tested positive were women, ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s and one girl under the age of 10.
Nine new cases each were reported in Lake Jackson and Pearland, including a Lake Jackson boy under 10 and four Pearland residents younger than 20. Monday was the first single-digit day for Pearland since June 28.
“That’s a good thing,” Sebesta said. “Let’s see what the rest of the week holds.”
Seven new cases each were reported in Brazoria, Manvel and Freeport, with the oldest of those residents being a Manvel woman in her 60s, and the youngest a Freeport girl under 10.
County data added five new cases to Danbury’s count, including a man and a woman both in their 70s. Four women — two in their 20s and two under 20 — were reported in Richwood.
Liverpool and Holiday Lakes each saw three new cases. Two new West Columbia residents were reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and one new case each was reported for Oyster Creek, Jones Creek, Iowa Colony and the village of Bonney.
No new cases were linked to prisons or nursing homes, and no probable cases were reported Monday, Sebesta said.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Texas Department of State and Health Services reported Brazoria County as having 3,550 cases Monday since the start of the pandemic, which includes prison numbers but does not include probable cases, according to the website.
Texas reports 24,321 cumulative tests for Brazoria County through July 11 and 3,358 positive cases through the same day — a percentage of 13.8.
Altogether, Brazoria County officials have reported 3,132 cases in total since the pandemic began, not counting the local prison cases. There are 1,716 confirmed cases and 1,368 recoveries, with 25 cases considered probable and 23 people with the virus have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
