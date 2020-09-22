Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 73F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 73F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is expected.