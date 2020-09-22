The number of coronavirus cases announced Tuesday remains close to the low numbers reported at the start of the month, but county officials reported six new deaths.
Six deaths, 27 cases, and 131 recoveries were included in Tuesday's report, county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
“A man in his 70s from Alvin, a female in her 90s from Pearland, a male in his 60s from Alvin, a male in his 50s from Clute, a female in her 60s from Alvin and a male in his 70s from Alvin, all passed away,” Trower said.
She wasn't sure why the six deaths were all announced today, she said, but county officials previously said they wait for the appropriate documentation to confirm a COVID-related death.
Pearland had the majority of the new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, almost doubling from Monday’s count at 14 new cases. Lake Jackson saw the second highest number with four new cases, followed by Alvin (3), and Freeport (2). Angleton, Manvel, Iowa Colony and West Columbia all saw one case each Tuesday, according to county numbers.
Among age ranges, the greatest number of new coronavirus cases was reported among people in their 20s (8). There were six new cases reported among people in their 60s, four new cases reported among people in their 30s, three among people in their 70s and two new cases reported among people in their 50s. Children under the age of 10, adolescents, people in their 40s and people over the age of 80 all saw one new case each for their age group.
Two nursing home residents from Tuscany Village in Pearland tested positive for the virus, Trower said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With the addition of Tuesday’s numbers, 10,119 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County. There are 1,814 active and 8,207 recovered cases, and there have been 96 fatalities. Two cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
The county health department was working at the same capacity Tuesday, despite Tropical Depression Beta impediments.
“The (storm) hasn’t affected Tuesday’s coronavirus count,” Trower said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
