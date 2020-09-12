A record-high case count Friday brought the county’s cumulative number of positive COVID-19 cases up to 9,503 and two fatalities brought the death toll up to 78.
A woman in her 40s from Pearland and a man in his 70s from Angleton were the most recent Brazoria County fatalities from COVID-19, County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. These death announcements follow three people announced to have died Thursday, including a man in his 40s from Pearland.
Trower had no information if there is a connection between those deaths of Pearland residents in their 40s, she said.
The county reported 202 people to have tested positive Friday, shattering the previous high mark of 191 on July 28. The average number of cases for the past three days is about 149, varying significantly from the average of 64 new cases a day in the three days prior.
It’s unclear what caused the jump.
“I think the health department just received a lot of results in today. There wasn’t any other reason or explanation for the high number of cases today,” Trower said, adding she did not know exactly when all of the tests were administered.
The seven-day average number of cases from the past week is 101, while the previous week’s average was about 71. The previous week included a day of 25 cases reported, which was due to technical issues, official said.
The majority of the cases reported Friday — 124 — were among Pearland residents. More than 70 percent of the new infections reported Friday were in people younger than 50.
Nursing home residents or employees accounted for three of the 202 cases, or less than 2 percent. Those included a resident of Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton and two employees of Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, Trower said.
The age groups 20s, 30s and 40s had more than 40 people each have positive tests returned Friday. There were 42 people each in their 20s and 30s and 41 people in their 40s reported as new cases, the county dashboard shows.
Those numbers are followed by people in their 50s with 30 new cases, people in their 60s and 10 to 19 each had 14 new cases, people in their 70s (9), children younger than 10 (6) and people 80 or older with four.
The county also reported 80 recoveries Friday.
Along with Pearland’s heavy concentration, Manvel came in next for most new cases with 19. Angleton followed with 14, Iowa Colony with 11 and Lake Jackson with 10. West Columbia and Alvin had four new cases each, Freeport and Richwood each had three, Sweeny, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek had two each and Clute and Brookside Village each had one, the dashboard shows.
Of the 9,503 total cases, 2,112 remain active and 7,289 are considered recovered, while 78 people have died and 24 cases are considered probable.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
