ANGLETON — The National Weather Service announced that as Hurricane Laura grew into a Category 4 storm, it would bring a storm surge to part of the Texas coast that are unsurvivable. But every indication is that Brazoria County will largely escape threats posed by the storm.
As Angleton Emergency Management Coordinator Glenn LaMont said following the 10:30 a.m. Wednesday hurricane update, "It looks like we’re going to come out all right.”
Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said he would be relaying that message to his officers.
"I’m going to go ahead and finalize our plan to stand down these other shifts and go back to normal. We’ll augment shifts for PD for tomorrow morning only for debris and anything we need to hash out as far as road closures. Outside of that, it sounds like it’s going to be lower impact.”
On the fire department end of things, Angleton Fire Chief Adolph Sembera said he would be waiting until after the 4:30 p.m. briefing to set plans for the evening.
Mayor Jason Perez said he heard back from officials at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, and news was good there, as well.
"They’re good — they have no inpatients right now,” Perez said. "They do have some ER patients, and they’re going to see if they’re going to keep them based on what was going on today.”
If there were any issues with electricity loss, the police department is ready with generators, Ausmus said.
"We started this (preparation) because of Marco, so … we’re already way ahead and kind of rechecking and checking again,” Ausmus said.
The city is also making calls to people with serious medical conditions who would need assistance in the event of a natural disaster, advising them to remain in place.
"For the community, we probably should organize, reach back out to our ... callers that we alerted on Monday, stand them down and let them know they’re probably not going to have to worry about … we’re not moving you, and you’d be safer staying at home than you would if we took you to a shelter somewhere," LaMont said.
The city’s next big task is preliminary damage assessment after the storm passes Thursday morning, he said, but that if everything goes as it should, staff should be finished by midway through Thursday afternoon.
The forecast for Brazoria County did not change much Wednesday morning from earlier predictions, National Weather Service forecaster Amaryllis Cotto said.
“We actually got lucky that the storm didn’t track closer to us," she said.
Brazoria County will not see as severe impacts as eastern neighbors, Cotto said.
“We will still have some pretty good gusty winds, 30 to 40 miles per hour sustained with higher gusts on occasion,” she said. “Can also have brief torrential to heavy rainfall at times, and then the storm surge would be the other impact that we’re expecting for that area.”
It’s looking like coastal areas can expect two to four feet of storm surge, she said.
This shouldn’t pose a problem for Surfside Beach, as Mayor Larry Davison said Tuesday that three to five feet of storm surge isn’t an issue, and road coverages don’t arise until about four to six feet of surge.
Freeport is halting its trash pickup today and Thursday, while Lake Jackson plans to resume its trash pickup Thursday.
