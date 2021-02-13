Temperatures are set to fall into the teens Monday, and residents and officials are doing their best to stay warm, informed and protected.
The cold snap is expected to bring temperatures in the low 20s and teens as early as Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The Angleton Walmart and the Lake Jackson Target were just a few of the stores that were out of stock of portable heaters and some nonperishables, such as instant noodles and canned goods.
Kelly Frankie had already stocked up on three space heaters to heat herself and her 12 dogs in training.
“I’m just pretty much preparing like everyone else is, just with the heaters and getting the generator ready in case the power goes out,” Frankie said. “It’s nice and toasty and warm in there and everyone is inside.”
Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons alerts residents to be cautious when operating a space heater.
“You always want to follow the manufacturer's recommendations and they will always have an expiration date on them,” Ammons said. “You want to make sure all of your space heaters have tip sensors so if they accidentally get knocked over they shut down. You need to keep it 3 feet from anything that could catch fire.”
Ammons added residents should be careful with pet heating lamps. The veteran firefighter stated he had seen more fires caused by the lamps than the small heaters in his career.
“I work sufficiently more fires with people setting up heat lamps for their animals and them starting on fire,” Ammons said. “You want to do the same thing with them and keep them away from things that could catch fire and try to keep them on something sturdy.”
Stewart’s Food Store in Sweeny does not carry space heaters but has sold out propane tanks, Manager Stephanie Rey said.
Rey estimates to have seen “a 30 to 40 percent” jump in customers over the past three days.
“We have been really busy the last couple of days with people getting stuff for soups and stuff like that,” Rey said. “The canned tomatoes and beans and stuff like that are selling out. Stuff like potatoes and produce.”
Like many larger retailers, cases of bottled water were available but were selling fast, Rey said. Walmart employees had restocked with a pallet of the Great Value brand of bottled water and it had disappeared about 30 minutes later.
Angie and Shawn Madill were doing their biweekly grocery shopping and having difficulty finding some items on shelves.
Originally from Kansas, the Madills are accustomed to battling frigid conditions, they said.
“We are just going to stay home because most people don’t know how to drive in this,” said. “We are going to stay home and be warm. We are actually just shopping because we got paid Friday."
Although used to the cold, there were still some tips to learn from Angie’s Texan coworkers.
“I have only lived here for about a year and a half, so my question to my coworkers was how to proof my house,” she said. “Our pipes were not outside so we didn’t have to worry about that, and I was wondering what I needed to do. We had never experienced that.”
Shawn stated the pipes in Kansas were made from copper instead of polybutylene piping and were buried underground.
The Madills also advise residents to follow their lead and not venture out into the cold and ice.
“The biggest thing is staying indoors,” Shawn said. “If we do go out, we don’t stay out long.”
City and school officials will also do its part to protect the community from the icy roads by shutting some operations down for the duration of the snap.
Lake Jackson officials canceled Monday sanitation services and closed its recreation center Tuesday, a city statement read.
Municipal buildings and public schools will be closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.
County officials also announced Saturday afternoon the Highway 288 Toll Road will close in Brazoria and Harris counties at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a county Instagram post.
For students, all Southern Brazoria County public schools either will be closed or transition to remote learning Tuesday. They already had Monday off for the Presidents' Day holiday.
Alvin Community College closed its campus Monday and Tuesday but classes will still resume virtually, according to a school news release. Clinical course will be canceled, the release states.
Damon ISD sent homework assignments with students after school Friday to be completed while campuses are closed Tuesday, Superintendent David Hayward said..
Classes will resume Wednesday and teachers will be available remotely for questions, Hayward said.
