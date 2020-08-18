More than $18 million is headed to Texas small businesses through a grant program set up to be of assistance during the economic upheaval that is part of life in the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Brazoria and 12 other counties in the region, the pool of money is $1.7 million.
“Small businesses in Texas have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s devastating impact,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in a statement. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make sure Texas small businesses have what they need to survive this crisis.”
The Gulf Coast Economic Development District, based out of Houston, is administering the grant money through the federal Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act. The money serves as a revolving loan fund, and businesses in the counties of Brazoria, Austin, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton will be able to apply for those loans.
Meanwhile, the virus continues making its impact.
Brazoria County reported 67 new cases Monday, with no deaths and two new recoveries. This is the ninth day of results under the 100-case line in August.
The last time there was a similar run of results were the 10 sub-100 days from June 26 through July 12. It was during that time, July 2, that the county first went over the 100-report mark.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were two new COVID reports from local nursing facilities — one at Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton and another at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland. There was also a new report among inmates at the Brazoria County jail.
Most of Monday’s new cases came from Pearland, which had 34 reports, and Alvin, which notched 15. There were six cases in Angleton, and two each in Clute, Freeport and Manvel. There was one case each for Brazoria, Brookside Village, Iowa Colony and Sweeny, while no cases were reported from 17 other county municipalities.
Also, there were two probable cases, which means those people showed COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to someone who tested positive for the virus.
In terms of age groups, people in their 40s and 20s led everyone else in number of new cases. There were 17 cases among those in their 40s, 16 among those in their 20s, and each other age group contained fewer than 10 cases. There were nine for people in their 50s, eight for people in their 30s, five for people in their 60s, four each for people in their 70s and aged 10-19, and one each for children younger than 10 and people 80 or older.
The day’s numbers move up the cumulative infection total to 7,387. There were 3,905 confirmed cases, 3,394 recovered, 58 dead and 30 probable cases.
For state prison units in the county, Darrington has one fewer inmate recovered and two more employee active cases, there’s one fewer recovered inmate at Ramsey, an additional employee active case at Stringfellow and a new recovery at Clemens.
There was a significant amount of movement in the number of inmates under medical restriction at several units. Terrell added 99 people to its number, Ramsey removed 172 and Scott removed 78. One person was brought out of medical isolation at Terrell, Stringfellow and Scott, while two more people went into medical isolation at Ramsey.
The new infections announced daily by the county are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
