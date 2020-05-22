A Pearland nursing home resident became the 12th person with COVID-19 to die in Brazoria County, Brazoria County officials announced Friday afternoon, and the virus is now detected in an Alvin nursing home.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report the death of a nursing home resident from Pearland today,” the county said in an announcement. “We send prayers and condolences to the family.”
The county also announced that nine residents had tested positive for the virus, including two of Rosharon’s Terrell Unit inmates in their 50s.
Alvin's Laurel Court Nursing Home also registered their first positive case in a resident, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The two Alvin cases are in women older than 80 and in her 30s.
A Manvel man in his 60s also were announced as positive, according to the county.
Pearland residents announced to test positive include two women in their 30s and men in their 40s and 50s, according to county data.
Three recoveries were announced Friday, according to the county.
Brazoria County now has 825 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 394 active, 411 recovered and eight who are classified as probable.
