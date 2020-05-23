ANGLETON — Brazoria County reported its first death from a COVID-19 infection connected to nursing home after a Windsong Care Center resident succumbed to the disease.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta issued thoughts and prayers to the family and expressed disappointed to lose another life, he said
The resident of the Pearland long-term care facility became the 12th person to die from COVID-19, according to county data.
Windsong owner and Administrator Vicki Morel was heartbroken to lose someone she knew from the deadly virus, she said.
“We were sad to hear of the passing of our resident who has called Windsong home for more than three years,” Morel said. “She had great family support and was loved by all who cared for her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.” Alvin’s Laurel Court Nursing Home’s first positive case was among nine people revealed to have tested positive for the virus.
All nursing homes and care facilities are believed to have completed their first rounds of COVID testing, Sebesta said.
The two Alvin cases are in women older than 80 and in her 30s.
Pearland residents included two women in their 30s and men in their 40s and 50s, according to county data. Windsong and Tuscany Village were free of any additional cases, the judge said.
A Manvel man in his 60s also was announced as positive, the county said
In prisons, Rosharon’s Terrell Unit added two inmates in their 50s.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an additional executive order Friday officially denying visitation to all county and municipal jails, something Brazoria County already had in place.
“Sheriff Wagner did that in March,” Sebesta said. “He has done an outstanding job.”
Three recoveries were added Friday, according to the county.
Brazoria County now has 825 residents test positive for COVID-19 since announcing its first confirmed case in mid-March. As of Saturday, the county had 394 active, 411 recovered and eight probable cases.
Sebesta encourages all residents to have fun but remain safe and vigilant despite Memorial Day.
“Whether it’s a holiday or not, people need to practice social distancing and good hygiene,” Sebesta said. “Be smart and be kind.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
