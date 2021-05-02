The main link between Angleton and West Columbia has reopened hours after dozens of cars sustained damage from an issue with the road surface, the highway department said.
More than 100 cars received damage — a mix of body damage and shredded tires — after pavement laid down by contractors on Highway 35 between Highway 288 and West Columbia late last week began coming up as vehicles of all sizes drove over it. The issue prompted the road to be closed at about 2:20 p.m. while county and Texas Department of Transportation officials could assess the problem.
"So far, what we can see, there was some asphalt material placed late in the week and then due to the rain and Sunday's warmer temperatures, it looks like some of the rock material in the asphalt came loose," said Danny Perez, a public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation.
The highway department will send a team to the highway to assess the problem and work with the contractor on possible solutions, Perez said. In the meantime, temporary repairs were made and the highway reopened about 7 p.m., he said.
Drives whose vehicles were damaged by the conditions are advised first tor call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 979-849-2441 to receive an event number, then make a report to the highway department at txdot.gov under the "File a Claim" link on the main page.
It is recommended motorists take photos of any damage and retain receipts for any related expenses and repairs.
