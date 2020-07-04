ANGLETON — Brazoria County reporting 100 or more new infections for COVID-19 for the third time in four days concerns county officials, both about the current surge and what looms in the not-too-distance future.
Those long-term concerns involve sending kids back to school in six weeks or so, and businesses being able to remain open and providing jobs and wages for employees, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“The higher the numbers get — we saw the governor come in the last week and shut bars back down and he cut restaurants back down to 50 percent occupancy,” Sebesta said. “None of us want that. And so I hope that more and more people will be more careful and help reduce the spread of this because we all want to get back to some level of normalcy. And that is for folks to have a job to go to, send their kids to school to be educated.”
Officials added 104 new cases of COVID-19 to the county tally Friday, following counts of 100 Tuesday and 106 Thursday. Wednesday’s count of 69, while lower, would have set a record daily high just 10 days ago.
“I don’t know if any of us anticipated the numbers jumping up this much,” Sebesta said.
Friday’s cases spanned 14 communities across the county, with a little more than 42 percent of them concentrated in Pearland. The county’s largest city has been its biggest hot spot in reporting the highest numbers of cases since the pandemic began, and continued to do so Friday in reporting 44 new cases.
Pearland’s new cases ranged from three women between the ages of 11 and 20 to a woman in her 60s, and from one man under 20 to a man in his 60s. The majority of the city’s residents reported to have tested positive are women ranging from their 20s to their 50s in age.
Female new cases in Pearland included a woman in her 60s, seven in their 50s, four in their 40s, five in their 30s, 10 women in their 20s, and three women under the age of 20. The men in Pearland reported to have tested positive included one in his 60s and one in his 50s, four men in their 40s and three in their 30s, four in their 20s and one man under the age of 20.
Alvin’s new case count was the second highest, at 13. Those people included a man in his 70s and one in his 60s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 20s and a man under 20, as well as two women in their 60s, one in her 50s and one in her 40s, and one woman in her 20s. A woman under the age of 20 and a girl under the age of 10 were also reported positive, according to county data.
Iowa Colony and Angleton each came in with nine new cases each. In Iowa Colony, residents included a man and a woman both under 20, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 70s, a man in his 30s, two in their 40s and one in his 60s. Angleton residents reported to have tested positive included one woman and two men in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two in their 40s, and one in her 70s, plus two men in their 50s.
Lake Jackson reported six new cases: women in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and men in their 20s, 30s and 70s, respectively.
Four new cases each were reported in Manvel, Richwood and Clute.
In Manvel, one man in his 40s and one in his 30s were reported positive for COVID-19, as was a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s.
Richwood residents included two men in their 30s and one in his 20s, and a woman in her 60s.
Clute’s new cases were evenly split, between two women in their 70s and 20s, respectively, and a man in his 20s and one in his 30s.
Three new cases each for Sweeny and Freeport were added to the county total on Friday. Sweeny’s cases were all women, in their 20s, 40s and 80 years old or above — the oldest Brazoria County resident reported on Friday. Freeport’s cases included a man in his 60s and two women, respectively in their 40s and 20s.
Two new cases each of COVID-19 were reported in Brookside Village and West Columbia: a Brookside Village man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s, and a West Columbia man in his 50s and a man under 20 years old.
Hillcrest Village rounded out the new case count with a man in his 60s added — the third case of the novel coronavirus seen in the village to date.
None of Friday’s new cases were linked to nursing homes, prisons or daycare centers, and no deaths were reported Friday, Sebesta said.
“Any day we don’t have a death is good,” he said. “That is the absolute worst outcome you can have from this disease is have it contribute to someone’s death, and we absolutely don’t want that to happen.”
County officials also reported 26 new recoveries.
No probable cases were reported Friday. A probable case is a person who is exhibiting COVID symptoms and is linked to others who tested positive for the virus, as defined by the Department of State Health Services, but “a case is a case is a case,” Sebesta said.
Having seen an uptick following the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Sebesta hopes that doesn’t repeat itself after people celebrate the Fourth of July, “but nobody’s given me a crystal ball yet,” he said Friday afternoon.
For those who will enjoy a beach holiday this weekend, he encourages them to get out there early because access will be closed at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and to enjoy their day responsibly.
“Pick up your litter, leave the beach clean, and do everything safely,” he said.
That includes practicing social distancing, he said.
“You know, until everyone social distances … wears a mask, reduces their interactions with other people — until that happens, we are going to — it will be a while before we see a downturn,” Sebesta said.
With the addition of the new county data, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported is 2,112, of which 987 are active and 1,073 have recovered. There have been 17 virus-related deaths, and 35 cases remain probable, data shows.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
CORONAVIRUS testing available Monday, Tuesday
The state will be conducting mobile testing for COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, in Jones Creek. Participants will be screened for symptoms including fever, chills, cough, fatigue, aches and pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches and loss of taste or smell.
The state also will have testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road.
Testing is done by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.