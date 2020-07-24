Lake Jackson nursing home residents and employees made up more than half of the city’s 27 new cases Thursday.
More than 100 cases were scattered throughout other cities to total 130 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, bringing the number of active infections to 2,469, according to county data.
A Pearland woman in her 50s was reported to have died Thursday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. It is the third consecutive day the county has reported a coronavirus-related death, bringing the month’s death toll to 12 and the total death toll to 32.
“It sucks,” Sebesta said.
There have been six days this month Brazoria County reported fewer than 100 new cases, with the fewest of 69 on July 1. Twenty-six cases Thursday were tied to nursing homes and none were related to local prison employees.
Of the Lake Jackson cases, 13 are residents of Oak Village Healthcare nursing home, Sebesta said. Of the three Oak Village employees reported positive, two of them are Lake Jackson residents, he said.
Other nursing-home related infections include six Country Village Care in Angleton residents, two Country Village employees, one resident of K’s Place Personal Care Home in Angleton and one employee of Woodlake Nursing & Rehabilitation in Clute, Sebesta said.
Nursing homes are following strict protocols from the Department of State and Health Services, Sebesta said. While it’s possible infected employees might never infect residents, any resident infections are likely vectored in by an employee since the facilities are otherwise locked down, he said.
From his conversations with staff and administrators, they are doing their absolute best to follow guidelines, he said.
“They don’t want their residents getting sick,” Sebesta said.
The Lake Jackson cases are in nine women in their 80s, two men in their 70s, two men in their 60s, two women in their 50s, two men and two women in their 40s, three men and a woman in their 30s, a man and woman in their 20s, an adolescent boy and a boy younger than 10.
Pearland had the second-most cases Thursday with 22. Four of those were in men in their 20s and four were in women in their 50s, according to the data. The remaining cases are in a girl younger than 10, two adolescent girls, one woman and two men in their 30s, two women and three men in their 40s and a man in his 60s.
Angleton had 19 people reported to have tested positive: four women and one man in their 80s, a man and woman in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 50s, three women in their 40s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 20s and three adolescent girls.
Clute had 11 new cases reported in two women in their 50s, three women in their 20s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 20s, two adolescent boys and a boy younger than 10.
In Alvin, new cases were reported in six people: four women in the 20 to 59 age range, an adolescent girl and a boy younger than 10.
Sweeny, Brazoria and Freeport also had six new cases reported each. These include two Sweeny women and a man in their 30s, a Sweeny adolescent girl, a Sweeny woman in her 50s, a Sweeny man in his 60s, four Freeport men in the 20 to 69 age range, a Freeport woman in her 20s, a Freeport adolescent boy, a Brazoria girl younger than 10, two Brazoria adolescent girls and three Brazoria men in the 20 to 59 age range.
Rosharon had five new cases: three men in the 20 to 49 age range, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s.
Manvel had an adolescent boy and three men in the 20 to 79 age range reported to have tested positive. Iowa Colony had three women in the 20 to 69 age range and a man in his 40s. West Columbia had one adolescent boy and three men in the 40 to 69 age range announced to have tested positive.
Liverpool had a girl younger than 10 and two women in their 30s and 60s announced to have tested positive.
Others included in Thursday’s new case count were a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Holiday Lakes adolescent girl, a Bailey’s Prairie man in his 40s, a Brookside Village adolescent boy and a Damon woman in her 20s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county also reported 50 recoveries Thursday.
Brazoria County has reported 4,509 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,469 are active, 1,992 are recovered, 20 cases are probable and 32 people have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“I wish I knew an end to all of this,” Sebesta said. “We can mitigate by doing all of those things that we didn’t know anything about five months ago.”
People should absolutely minimize their contact with other people, and if they have to leave their households for essential tasks, they should wear maks, practice hand hygiene and social distance, he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
