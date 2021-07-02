LAKE JACKSON
Home Depot thief flashes handgun
Police scoured the area around the Home Depot in Lake Jackson but were unable to locate a man who showed a gun while walking out with merchandise he didn’t pay for, authorities said.
A Home Depot employee called police at 7:33 p.m. reporting two men who had gone into the store in the 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway left with a bunch of merchandise they didn’t pay for, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said.
“While exiting, one of the males lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun,” Welch said. “It was never pointed at anybody.”
The two men then got into a vehicle and drove off, he said.
No description of the two men, the vehicle or the items taken could be provided Friday evening as police continued to investigate, Welch said.
Home Depot declined to comment Friday night, citing the investigation.
