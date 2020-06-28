Despite one of Pearland’s lowest days for COVID cases, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is not putting stock in the relatively low daily case count of 52 Sunday, considering it is a weekend.
“I’m not going to put a lot into that,” Sebesta said. “I know Angleton numbers are going up but one day doesn't make a trend."
Angleton had 13 new cases announced Sunday. Residents included two men in their 60s, three women in their 30s, two boys younger than 10, three women in their 20s and men in their 20s, 40s and 50s.
Angleton now has 69 active infections, according to county data, which surpasses the number of 67 recovered residents. The city also has seven probable cases.
Pearland, which continues to have the most cases with 275 active, reported its lowest day since June 22. The five new positive results are in two women in their 40s, a woman in her 30s and men in their 20s and 50s.
“Having five in Pearland is an anomaly,” Sebesta said. “Let’s see how the rest of the week plays out.”
Eights residents from Alvin reported positive, including men in their 40s and 70s and women in their 50s, 40s, 70s, 30s, 60s and 20s.
Lake Jackson also reported that two women in their 20s, a teenage boy, a woman in her 40s and men in their 20s and 30s as positives.
Manvel residents announced to have tested positive included two men in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and men in their 20s and 60s.
Richwood and Clute both had three new cases announced Sunday.
Other residents to report positive were a Sweeny man older than 80, an Iowa Colony woman in her 20s, two Clute women in their 20s, a Clute woman in her 30s, a Richwood boy younger than 10, a West Columbia man in his 70s, an Oyster Creek man in his 20s, a Jones Creek man in his 20s, a Jones Creek teenage girl and Richwood men in their 20s and 40s.
Orders mandating that employees and customers wear masks in businesses in Clute, Lake Jackson and Manvel go into affect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Freeport's similar order is effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Zero recoveries and one probable case was also reported. Probable cases are in people who are showing symptoms and linked to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, usually be living in the same household.
Brazoria County has seen 1,669 COVID-19 cases, with 735 confirmed cases and 876 recoveries. There are 42 cases considered probable, and 16 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.