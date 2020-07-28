Eight reported deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 shocked Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta as the county eclipsed its daily highs of both during the pandemic.
“It is shocking number in both counts,” Sebesta said. “It was just unexpected today.”
The deaths were spread throughout the last couple of weeks and not attributed to any new reporting methods, he said.
COVID-19-related death numbers in Texas rose 12 percent Monday as Texas Department of State Health Services began counting deaths marked on death certificates as caused by COVID-19, rather than relying on local and regional public health departments to verify and report deaths.
The county offices got documentation today to verify the newly reported deaths were COVID-19-related, Sebesta said.
Two of the eight reported deaths were residents at Pearland’s Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Sebesta said. County data shows two men in their 70s, Alvin and Manvel residents, who had COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are classified as deceased.
The county's death toll is up to 41. Less than half of the people listed as deceased had their positive tests reported before July began.
Angleton had the most residents reported Tuesday to have tested positive with 51. Alvin followed with 26 residents then Pearland with 25, Freeport at 23, Lake Jackson at 17 and Clute at 14.
Also in the county, there were six positives in Sweeny, four in Iowa Colony, three in Manvel, West Columbia, Brazoria, Richwood, Liverpool and Oyster Creek, two in Rosharon and Jones Creek and one in Danbury and one in Sandy Point, according to county data.
People in the age range of 20 to 40 years old accounted for almost 55 percent of Tuesday’s total, with residents in their 40s being the most affected with 38 people announced as newly infected.
People in their 50s followed with 24 new cases, then 23 people in their 60s, 14 in their 70s and 10 older than 80.
Thirteen people younger than 20 also contracted the virus, the lowest total since July 18, according to county data.
In nursing homes, Angleton’s County Village Care reported 18 cases of COVID-19 — 10 employees and eight residents — while Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center had another resident test positive.
Two Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees and 19 Brazoria County jail inmates also tested positive for the virus, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County officials also reported 82 residents to recover from the virus.
Of the 5,237 cases in the county, 2,742 are considered active and 2,434 people have recovered. There are 19 cases considered probable and 41 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
