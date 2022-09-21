Cable television started as a way for rural areas without nearby stations or topographical challenges to normal transmission to receive broadcast services. Those days are long gone, with cable and its streaming offspring now considered as necessary in American homes everywhere as water and electricity.
The cable relationship for many communities has been love-hate. The program options are fantastic, but high prices and bad service in a lot of places, especially for Internet, has been frustrating. Angleton is one of those places.
For decades now, Angleton residents have felt like a rest area on the information superhighway as its provider has lagged bigger, better services enjoyed by its neighbors. Its current company, Sparklight — which bought previous provider NewWave which bought previous provider CMA Communications — has made significant improvements in recent years, but there’s nothing like competition to raise the bar on service.
More than 7,500 homes and businesses in Angleton received access to Comcast’s new $8 million fiber-rich network, the company announced last week. The next-generation network gives residents access to reliable and fast internet speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business owners up to 100 Gbps.
“Having affordable, high-speed and reliable internet is a must nowadays. For far too long, it’s been out of reach for rural Texas — communities like Angleton,” Mayor Jason Perez said in the company’s news release. “We’re grateful Comcast saw an opportunity to invest in our city by expanding their network in Brazoria County — giving internet options to thousands of our fellow Texans and providing the opportunity for our small businesses to grow.”
To build the new network in the City of Angleton, Comcast installed over 100 miles of hybrid-fiber coaxial infrastructure that offer supersonic WiFi speeds faster than 1 Gig, the company said.
Of course, cable companies don’t just provide television services anymore. The Comcast expansion also opens the way to mobile phone service, xFi Advanced Security and Flex, a free 4K platform for internet-only customers that seamlessly delivers streaming content, among other selling points.
To celebrate the new network, Comcast donated 100 laptops and $10,000 to the United Way of Brazoria County.
Sparklight might not be happy about having to fight for customers, but it has been a good community partner through the years. Just this year, the company made a $7,500 donation to Brazoria County Head Start and is taking applications from worthy causes for the second round of biannual charitable giving. In the past, the grant program has benefited the Angleton ISD Education Foundation.
OUT OF SERVICE
Two fast-food restaurants in Lake Jackson are getting some upgrades.
Whataburger is temporarily closed to get its roof fixed while the McDonald’s is working through the permitting process to remodel the interior. From what we’re told, the Golden Arches will get the same upgrades as seen after the Freeport restaurant went through an overhaul, installing self-ordering stations and renovating the dining area.
Sounds like the restaurant won’t be out of service only during construction afterward as it implements what amounts to a self-checkout system where the customer does the clerical work of ordering. If you’re one of those who hates self-checkout, you’re not alone. Video from a supermarket in London showed 20 people waiting in line — cued as the Brits say — for the lone human cashier while the self-checkout lanes stood empty.
It’s hard to argue about self-checkouts given they usually have shorter lines and given recent hiring troubles, stores can’t hire enough people to keep enough human-run checkouts open.
SANDWICH THIS IN
McAlister’s is operating next to La Madeleine in Lake Jackson, bringing another sandwich option to the City of Enchantment. It will be interesting how everything plays out with so many choices for deli-style sandwiches. Within just a few-block radius now, Lake Jackson has Panera, Jimmy John’s, Subway, McAlister’s, Firehouse, The Local (at least for lunch), Charleys Cheesesteaks and other eateries providing sandwich-based menus.
Meanwhile, people still are screaming for a Schlotzsky’s to return to Brazosport.
RANDOM THOUGHT
While in the mercado in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, a frightening thought hit me as we bantered back and forth over the price of some souvenir items with one of the shopkeepers — can you imagine if haggling was a regular thing in the United States, with all of its Karens?
WANNA BET?
The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce had great success with its casino-themed gala, and you can bet your bottom dollar they’re bringing it back.
Tickets for the chamber’s big fundraiser are $50 each for chamber members and $60 for non-members and include dinner, drinks and “funny money” to put toward blackjack, Texas Hold’em, roulette, bingo and other table games. Winners will receive tickets that can go toward winning more than 40 available prizes.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday with happy hour and heavy hors d’oeuvres and they’ll start to shuffle up and deal at 7 p.m. at Columbia Heritage Hall, 512 W. Brazos Ave. in West Columbia. For tickets, stop by the chamber at the same address or call 979-345-3921.
SELL YOURSELF
Noticed a lot of businesses big and small opening up in recent weeks. Give yourself a grand-opening gift by sending me some information so we can include your venture in an upcoming edition of The Scoop. Contact me at michael.morris@thefacts.com with the name and type of the business, who is the best person to talk with and a contact number.
It’s really that simple and won’t cost you a dime.
