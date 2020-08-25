Angleton ISD will close campuses Wednesday and Thursday as a precautionary measure and Danbury ISD will closed at noon today and will remain closed through Friday, according to district statements.
Sweeny and Columbia-Brazoria ISD also made the decision to cancel virtual learning for Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for Hurricane Laura's landfall, which remains a threat from San Luis Pass to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Sweeny ISD also canceled extracurricular activities for Wednesday with hopes to return Thursday, according to a district news release.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will make an official announcement no later than 4 p.m. Thursday regarding the district's plans for Friday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
Brazosport ISD closed campuses today through Thursday.
Industry spokespeople from BASF, Port Freeport and Freeport LNG are preparing for the worst while concluding that there is no need to evacuate as of Tuesday afternoon.
Port Freeport is taking the necessary steps to secure port facilities, which they are closely monitoring, Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick said.
“Inbound traffic has ceased for the inbound Freeport Harbor Channel,” McCormick said. “We’re continuing to monitor the situation, and for further information were encouraging the public to visit our website, and for further information, they can call our emergency information number 979-373-5900.”
There are no evacuations in place for the port, she said.
“As of right now for the individual terminal operations evacuations, plans are varying for each terminal,” McCormick said.
BASF has a “very robust” hurricane preparedness plan in place, spokeswoman Cindy Suggs said.
“Given the city’s very compressed time frame between now and projected landfall, we’re aware that we need to be prepared however the hurricane falls, and we’re preparing for all scenarios,” Suggs said.
Given current projections, Suggs said, the plant is preparing to keep items secure as any homeowner should.
“We are not planning a shutdown scenario at this time," Suggs said, but they are continuing to monitor forecasts.
“We have already told our non-operational-essential employees to vacate the site, though there aren’t more than a few, as with COVID-19 most of those people are already working from home,” Suggs said. “And we are also preparing to have hurricane ride-out crews onsite, should we need them.”
BASF has been watching storms closely, Suggs said.
“We’ve been erring with abundance of caution, as we don’t have as much time as we would like to plan,” Suggs said. “There has been no mass evacuation order in our area, but we’ll stay and keep everyone posted.”
The safety of the workforce and public is Freeport LNG’s top priority, Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne said.
“We have a very robust emergency response plan that is initiated 96 hours prior to any anticipated storms’ landfall in our area,” Browne said.
Their current plan is to maintain operations, Browne said.
“We will adjust that plan accordingly if necessary,” Browne said.
Freeport, Richwood and Brazoria have taken additional measures to prepare for the dangers Hurricane Laura could present.
Officials issued a voluntary evacuation order to low lying areas outside of the levee systems, such as homes in Bridge Harbor and around Highway 332, Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass said.
“Freeport is ready and we have been making preparations since yesterday for any potential storms,” Bass said. “We are ready as we can be, but mother nature can always throw an uppercut on us, but our staff is ready and I’m really proud of them.”
Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart signed a disaster declaration Tuesday to have the ability to earn FEMA funds if Hurricane Laura causes destruction.
Shugart also correlated with the West Columbia and the first responders shelters to supply emergency fuel for city vehicles, if needed.
“It is a wait and see for now,” Shugart said. “The ditches are dry and the rivers are flowing. We are going get some winds to be sure and residents need to be prepared to go in an hour or two notice just in case.”
Richwood Mayor Steve Boykin said city officials are monitoring the storm’s progression.
“We are making sure our assets are ready to go and getting those staged and we are in full swing with preparations,” Boykin said. “We are stuck to see if we get that one more move over to the west. If it looks like it is coming towards, we will make some major announcements."
Boykin said he and city staff will continue to meet throughout the day and will announce further action to its residents if needed.
“We are going to make some decisions this afternoon, but primarily, we are looking in that we are inside the levee area,” Boykin said. “We are thinking we aren’t in bad shape, but we are going to discuss it with our emergency management committee. If residents feel like they need to leave, they can, but no evacuation order has been in place.”
Bass and Shugart also urged residents to secure or remove loose items or potential debris from their yards to protect their neighbors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.