Three people were reported dead from complications of COVID-19, Brazoria County’s highest number of virus-related deaths in a single day, according to information released by the county Saturday.
The latest victims raised to six the number of deaths reported within the last week — the deadliest span since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to county data.
The fatalities were an Alvin older than 80, an Iowa Colony man in his 50s and a Pearland man older than 80 at Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It’s very unfortunate, and my heart goes out to the families,” Sebesta said. “This is one of the worst outcomes we could have.”
Sebesta added none of the victims died Saturday.
“We had one passed on the ninth, the 10th and one on June 30,” he said. “I don’t know why it was reported to us so late.”
Alvin’s spread continued, its 26 newly confirmed cases leading Saturday’s count of 92 new infections.
Four men and a woman in their 20s, four men and four women in their 40s, three men in their 60s, two women in their 50s, two teenage boys and girls each, two women in their 50s, a boy and a girl younger than 10 and a man and woman in their 30s were reported positive for COVID-19 Saturday.
The county’s most affected city, Pearland, totaled 19 new residents who actively carry the novel cornavirus.
Residents who tested positive included five women and a man in their 50s, four men and a woman in their 40s, two women and a man older than 80, men in their 60s, 30s women in their 70s and 20s and a girl in her teens.
One infected resident lives in the Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Pearland, the fourth case linked to that facility, Sebesta said.
Angleton followed, adding 15 residents to report positive, including four residing in Country Village Care. The city's cases included three women in their 30s, two women and a man older than 80, two women in their 20s, a man and woman in their 60s, 70s and 50s and a man in his 40s.
Ten Freeport residents — four women and a man in their 40s, a man and woman in their 20s, men in their 50s and 40s, a teenage boy and a woman in her 30s — received a positive diagnosis for the virus, according to county data.
Lake Jackson had nine residents who reported positives — three men and a woman in their 20s, a man and woman in their 40s, a man in their 30s, 50s and 60s.
Other residents reported were two Sweeny women in their 20s, a West Columbia woman in her 40s, a West Columbia in his 30s, a Jones Creek man in his 30s, a Clute woman in her 20s, Brazoria men in their 30s, 60s and 50s and Manvel men and women in their 40s and 20s each.
For upcoming numbers, Sebesta has no clue what to expect going forward.
“I don’t have an answer for that,” the judge said. “It’s been about a week after the governor put in mask orders. It maybe will result in some mitigation, but who knows. Masks are only a small part of the equation and not the end-all be-all.”
County officials will evaluate the numbers over the next week to see if Independence Day weekend had a significant influence on the spread, Sebesta said.
County officials also reported 55 residents recovered from the virus.
Brazoria County has now reported 2,930 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 1,523 remaining active and 1,322 who have recovered respectively. There are also 28 probable cases and 23 deaths of county residents with COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
