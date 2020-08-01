After nearly two consecutive weeks of new Brazoria County novel coronavirus cases eclipsing the 100-person mark, on Saturday the count dipped to 80 new cases reported.
The report is tempered with the county’s announcement of another person who died from the illness, bringing the total to 43 Brazoria County residents with COVID-19 who have died.
Saturday's case number is the lowest reported by Brazoria County officials since there were 69 cases a month ago, on July 1. For the whole of July, there were only six days with COVID-19 report numbers fewer than 100 — July 18 with 90, 97 on July 12, 92 on July 11, 85 on July 9, 95 on July 5 and then the 69 to start the month.
The person who died was a Danbury man in his 70s, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
There were two residents at Country Village Care in Angleton, seven new cases among Country Village employees, and one new case among Carriage Inn employees in Lake Jackson, Sebesta said.
There were no new reports from the county jail.
Freeport led all localities Saturday with 14 cases, followed by Angleton with 12, Alvin and Pearland with 10 each, and Lake Jackson with seven. There were five reports each from Clute and Jones Creek, four from Richwood, three each from Brazoria and Manvel, and one case each from Damon, Hillcrest Village, Liverpool, Oyster Creek and Sweeny.
Of the cases by age group, those in their 40s led the way with 21, 20-somethings came in with 18 cases, there were 11 among people in their 50s, seven each for people in their 30, 60s and aged 10-19, four cases among people in the 70s, three for those aged 80 or older, and one among children 9 years old or younger.
There were no new numbers reported on state prison units by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Brazoria County has now had 5,746 total cases with 2,961 remaining active and 2,720 people considered recovered, the data shows.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.