ANGLETON — For the second day in a row, more than half of the new COVID-19 cases reported are actually old cases, from test samples taken more than two weeks ago.
Brazoria County officials reported 336 cases of the virus were added to the total count Sunday, of which 206 are linked to old tests. Saturday saw much the same, with 274 of 300 cases linked to tests given more than two weeks ago.
Prior to the weekend, communication issues caused by power outages and limited connectivity brought in a report of 33 new cases Friday, the lowest since December. It followed another unusually low count Thursday.
The county announced no recoveries, which is common for Sunday reports.
Sunday’s new cases encompassed 18 municipalities and all nine age ranges listed on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Ten new cases were reported among those in their 80s. There were 13 cases reported among those in their 70s; 36 among those in their 30s; 37 among children; 39 among those in their 50s; 40 among those in their 60s; 47 among those in their 40s; 54 among those in their 20s; and 60 among those between the ages of 10 and 19.
By area, the largest number of new cases was reported in Angleton (83). Large numbers were also reported in Alvin (65), Pearland (47) and Lake Jackson (43). Smaller numbers were reported in Freeport (22), Clute (20), Brazoria (12), Iowa Colony (11), West Columbia (seven), Richwood (six), Manvel and Sweeny (five each), Liverpool (three), Bonney and Danbury (two each), and Bailey’s Prairie, Oyster Creek and Surfside (one each).
No recoveries or probable cases were included in Sunday’s report.
There have been 30,566 cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazoria County since March 14, 2020. Of those, 2,889 cases are active and 1,138 are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There have been 26,236 recoveries, and 303 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
