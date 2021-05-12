ANGLETON — COVID-19 has been largely eradicated in local prisons with only one inmate actively battling the respiratory virus, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The lone infected inmate resides in Brazoria’s Clemens Unit, where there are also two infected employees, the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard shows.
Fifteen prison workers are dealing with the illness, with Rosharon’s Stringfellow Unit reporting the most at six. Rosharon’s Darrington followed with three, then Clemens and Rosharon’s Terrell and Ramsey units with two each.
Statewide, only 77 inmates remain infected with the novel coronavirus and 153 prisoners have died from COVID-19-related causes, the prison system’s dashboard shows.
Tuesday’s county COVID-19 report confirmed the deaths of three people — a Surfside Beach man in his 70s, a Clute man in his 50s and a Manvel woman in her 80s.
Pearland residents accounted for 13 new COVID-19 cases among Tuesday’s reported 44, followed by five from Lake Jackson, three from Alvin, two each from Manvel, Iowa Colony and Clute, and one from Freeport, according to county data.
People in their 50s led Tuesday’s new reported cases of COVID-19 (7), followed by six in their 20s, five adolescents, four in their 40s, three children younger than 10 and three in their 40s, according to county data.
Of Tuesday’s new cases, 17 were probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Active infections in the county are at 645 people, and with 195 recoveries added Tuesday, the total recovered countywide is 34,825. There are 386 people considered probable and 422 people have died. Brazoria County has had 36,278 residents test positive for COVID-19 since March 14, 2020.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.