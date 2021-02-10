As supplies of first-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Southern Brazoria County continue to be difficult to obtain, the best options for people may be hubs already operating in neighboring counties.
It’s a situation that will receive a boost with the establishment of the home of the Houston Texans as a vaccination megasite later this month.
NRG Stadium’s designation comes following the announcement of an agreement between the Biden administration and the state government to take advantage of large professional sports venues to vaccinate as many as 10,000 people per day.
The other sites are AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Fair Park in Dallas.
Officials said in the announcement they anticipate the megasites to be up and operating by Feb. 22.
In Brazoria County, COVID-related deaths continue to go up. Wednesday’s report from the county government showed two more deaths — an Alvin man in his 50s and a Pearland man in his 70s. They are the 28th and 29th COVID-related deaths this month in Brazoria County, and the 290th and 291st COVID-related deaths here since the outbreak of the virus.
There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported locally, 252 recoveries, and 65 probable cases. Fourteen of the 174 cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
By Tuesday, slightly more than 28,000 people, or 7.5 percent of county residents, received their first vaccination shot. A little more than 11,000 people, or 2.9 percent, received their second shot, according to Covid Act Now.
There were 35 cases in Pearland, 15 in Angleton, 10 in Lake Jackson, eight each in Alvin and Iowa Colony, seven in Manvel, five in Sweeny, four in Freeport, three each in Brazoria, Clute and Hillcrest Village, two each in Danbury, Liverpool and Oyster Creek, and one each in Damon and West Columbia.
The most cases among age groups was a tie of 19 each among people in their 20s and 40s, followed by 18 among people in their 50s, 16 among those aged 10-19 years, 15 among people in their 30s, 13 among people in their 60s, six among people aged 80 and older, and three among people in their 70s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
