Slowly but surely, power is being restored to residents across Brazoria County Hurricane Nicholas left in the dark.
CenterPoint Energy nearly doubled the number of crews working in the area Friday in an effort to bring power to the nearly 4,337 customers still in the dark across Southern Brazoria County.
“It looks like this morning we have about maybe 900 homes still have no power,” Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said. “That’s a big improvement. We also were advised that additional resources are coming this way in regards to the light company getting more help.”
There have been no additional damages identified on the city end, but residents are still calling in a little at a time to report damages they see around their homes, he said.
The city’s ice distribution coordinated with H-E-B went well Friday morning, he said.
Officials have solidified the debris pickup date as Sept. 23, Perez said.
“It looks like that’s the date we’re going to be moving forward with the pickup of the debris,” Perez said. ”The one thing on our mind is if we’re going to get FEMA assistance as a community and as a state. We have to have a threshold of X amount of dollars as a city, as a county and as a state to qualify to get federal assistance. We don’t know if we’re going to meet the target.”
If the target is not met, the city will have to pay for the expenses from the general reserves in the budget.
LAKE JACKSON
Thursday’s goal of restoring power to half of the more than 4,000 homes without electricity was nearly met with 2,443 still to go by Friday evening.
“They expect to get a lot done very quickly,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “They have been working throughout Southern Brazoria County, but as they get other communities online, those crews have been concentrating much more on Lake Jackson than they have been able to in the last few days.”
The expectation is to have most of the city back online over the weekend, but the work will be more difficult in harder-hit areas as crews continue to work around brush and trees tangled in the wires, slowing progress.
As more crews have come into the area, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said CenterPoint’s main plan is to focus on the distribution feeder lines running from the substation out into neighborhoods. There are nine main feeder lines supplying the city, he said, and six of them sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Nicholas.
While the crews work on the feeder lines, residents could see their power coming on and then shutting off a few times, but the hope is the entire line will be cleared, repaired and energized soon.
“I know a lot of neighborhoods are frustrated,” the mayor said. “People can see the line coming into their neighborhood, they can see it on the ground right in front of them and it seems like it would be a simple fix but there’s a bigger picture out there. When they make these types of repairs, it’s like fixing an old hose where you patch one leak and another will spring up at the next weak point so you turn it off and go fix that and so forth.”
CenterPoint crews, he said, are starting at the spigot and working their way toward the nozzle, in a sense.
As work continues, the city will maintain its comfort station in the Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Inside the center, residents can enjoy air conditioning, food, charging stations and entertainment free of charge. CenterPoint and the Houston Food Bank are providing meals to anyone who wants them and the Lake Jackson Library has books available for people to read at the site or take home. A variety of board games are also available to give people something to do while the CenterPoint crews do what they need to do.
“We’re not checking residency; this is open to anyone in the community who needs it,” Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said. “Please bring your family, you friends, your neighbors, anyone who could use it.”
BRAZORIA COUNTY
Brazoria County officials are urging residents who’ve been impacted by the storm to fill out the self-reporting damage survey online, according to an update on the county’s Facebook page, which links to the survey.
The survey can also be accessed at damage.tdem.texas.gov in English and Spanish.
Filling out the survey is voluntary but will help the state identify damages to private homes and businesses and assist emergency management officials in assessing those damages, the post states.
“This data will determine if the state of Texas and our communities meet federal thresholds for disaster assistance,” it states. “Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.”
BRAZOSPORT
CenterPoint Energy continues to make progress, but more than 8 percent of the city iswasstill without power, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said Friday afternoon.
“We are excited to see that and we hope they can knock out before the end of the day today,” he said.
As of Friday evening, Freeport was looking at about 10,000 cubic yards of debris citywide, according to a news release.
“The city has been working to identify a site to take all the debris for burning and will be working with TCEQ on Monday to get a site permitted,” the release said. “Once that gets started, it will take about two weeks to get everything picked up.”
The number of customers without power in the Freeport area was about 1,139, down from 1,750 Thursday and 2,500 Wednesday, the statement said.
CenterPoint will continue to work throughout the weekend and plans to maintain 150 crews in the area for the next 30 days.
As of Friday afternoon, 132 properties had completed damage assessments using the crisis tracking system, the statement said.
If City Hall regains power over the weekend, Freeport will discontinue the call center but residents will still be able to report damages and call 979-233-3526 for guidance.
The feeder lines affecting Lake Jackson also are keeping lights out in parts of Richwood. Mayor Steve Boykin had a conversation with CenterPoint and was told those feeder lines to the south must be fixed prior to tackling the remaining issues in Richwood, according to a statement from the city.
Many of the cable TV and internet services also rely on the utility poles that need to be replaced, which is delaying restoration of those services.
City Hall will continue to serve as a cooling and charging station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily as long as it’s needed.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Along the coast, Surfside Beach is under a boil water notice after the storm knocked out power to the village’s water supply.
“We were without water for a couple of days due to our generators taking an electrical surge or lightning strike during the storm, shorting out our controllers,” Mayor Gregg Bisso said. “We repaired them and got them back in service as fast as we could. We are hoping to be off the boil water notice this weekend.”
The good news for the village is power has been restored, opening the island back up and making cleanup efforts more secure.
“Everything is back to normal (for electricity),” Bisso said.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, 2,962 CenterPoint Energy customers and 2,873 Texas-New Mexico Power customers remained without electricity.
