Brazoria County reported 167 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the fourth-highest number of cases announced in a day.
Before July 8, the county had never reported more than 125 new infections in a day. It has topped that number 13 of the 21 days since.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, 17 were connected to nursing homes, including 10 in Angleton, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Nine residents of Cypress Woods Care Center and one resident of K’s Place Personal Care Home in Angleton, and seven employees of Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson were announced to test positive, Sebesta said.
“I hate seeing the high numbers,” Sebesta said. “We did have … 111 recoveries today and we did not have any deaths to report, which is a good thing.”
The county’s most populated city, Pearland, had the highest number of cases announced with 31, county data shows, followed closely by Alvin with 30 new cases.
Angleton had 10 more cases than the more-populous Lake Jackson, with 28 and 18, respectively.
Quintana, which has a population of fewer than 100 people, saw its first case when a man in his 20s tested positive, county data shows.
“I think it has hit just about every community except Dansiger … very, very few people are in that area,” Sebesta said.
Freeport had 16 new cases, the second-highest daily number for the city, according to county data.
Clute had nine new cases and Brazoria had six, the data shows. Sweeny and Manvel each had four new cases.
Jones Creek and Oyster Creek each had three new cases, Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Danbury, Liverpool and Holiday Lakes each had two and Richwood had one, according to the data.
People in their 20s again had the most cases announced in their age group with 31 of the 167 cases. Another 27 were in people in their 30s and 24 were in people in their 40s, the data shows, meaning about half, 49 percent, of Wednesday’s new cases were in people in the 20 to 40 age range.
“I think the older folks are probably being a little bit better about social distancing and staying out of public as much as possible,” Sebesta said. “It’s generally the younger generation that’s probably not being as careful.”
About a month after the statewide mask order became effective, Sebesta said, most people are complying.
“I don’t think you’ve gotten everybody on board, and what little I do go out, it seems like most people are wearing a mask … and of the people wearing masks, not everybody is wearing them properly, but most people are,” he said.
The masks are not the end-all-be-all solution to stop the spread, Sebesta said, stressing residents shouldn’t mingle outside of their households.
“They’re not perfect, but they do help,” he said of masks. “Don’t make any unnecessary ventures out.”
Another 22 new cases Wednesday were in people in their 60s, 18 cases were in people from the 10 to 19 age range, 17 were in their 60s, 14 were in their 70s, six were 80 or older and five were younger than 10, the data shows.
Brazoria County has had 5,403 total COVID-19 cases with 2,797 cases remaining active and 2,544 considered recovered. There are 21 probable cases and 41 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Free testing site coming to Clute
There will be free, mobile COVID-19 testing Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the B.R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute.
Appointments are required. Register starting today at txcovidtest.org or call 1-844-778-2455.
