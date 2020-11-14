CLUTE — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash that shut down FM 523 two miles west of Clute early Saturday morning.
At about 5:45 a.m., Los Fresnos resident Aaron Castillo, 29, was driving northbound on FM 523 in a 2012 Cadillac 500 model, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. Traveling around a curve, the Cadillac skidded and collided with a Ford F-350 traveling southbound on the same road, Woodard said.
“The driver of the Cadillac died upon impact … (and) was pronounced dead at the scene,” Woodard said.
The driver of the F-350 was a 43-year-old Angleton man. There was an 11-year-old boy in the car with him, Woodard said. Clute EMS transported both people to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson for medical treatment, he said.
“Nonthreatening injuries for both,” he said.
Mutual aid was received from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Woodard said.
The road reopened after about two hours. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.