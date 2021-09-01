ANGLETON — A second elementary school experiencing a surge in COVID cases will be closed in Angleton ISD.
Westside Elementary joins Northside Elementary in shutting its doors to students and staff Tuesday. Northside will remain closed at least through the end of the week, Angleton ISD announced Monday afternoon, while the situation at Westside will be assessed and an announcement on its long-range plan made Tuesday.
Twenty-three students and eight staff members have reported active cases at Westside, while 18 students and six staff members were listed as active cases on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Monday evening.
“Angleton ISD closely monitors positive COVID-19 cases, symptomatic students, and students who are quarantining due to parent choice,” Public Information Director Hanna Chalmers said in a news release. “We use this information to continue to make decisions that keep students’ and employees’ safety our top priority. This information is reviewed on a school-by-school basis.”
The weeklong closure of Northside Elementary will allow the district more time to clean the campus and slow the spread of COVID. As of Monday evening, remote learning will not be required for students of the closed schools.
“We understand any inconvenience this may cause for our students and parents, but we will continue to work toward keeping our Wildcats safe and healthy,” Chalmers said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor all AISD schools concerning COVID-19 cases so that we can communicate and give updates in a timely manner.”
Testing was available Monday at Northside Elementary and Chalmers reported families were taking advantage of it. Symptomatic personnel also were undergoing COVID testing at Westside Elementary with testing to continue at both campuses Tuesday.
Families with students at Westside Elementary who have tested positive, are showing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact the school, allowing for accurate counting of active cases. Westside will have five phone operators on duty to answer calls in English and Spanish.
Parents can email the school at rbraun@angletonisd.net (English) and mwilde@angletonisd.net (Spanish) if they can’t get through by phone to provide the requested information.
OTHER DISTRICTS
Columbia-Brazoria ISD is keeping a close eye on the number of cases it sees among its students and staff, Assistant Superintendent Chris Miller said Monday after the county announced 26 new cases in West Columbia over the weekend.
Between Columbia and Brazoria, there are 65 active cases among people 19 and younger, according to the Brazoria County COVID Dashboard.
“We have our pulse on it and have a pretty good eye and information on it,” Miller said. “We have seen quite a few positive cases, but we are staying active and are looking for patterns.”
Miller is hopeful it won’t be necessary to close any campuses, but staff will make decisions that “benefit students and staff.”
“We want kids to come to school and want to have our schools open but if it gets to a point where it’s statistically not possible, then we may have to (close),” Miller said. “It’s definitely a possibility just with the closing statewide. It’s an issue and we are hopeful it doesn’t happen.”
Brazosport ISD monitors every case each day, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Parents receive notifications daily if their child was in class with a student who has been confirmed positive for COVID,” Massey said. “Students who are positive are required to isolate at home and parents are urged to monitor their child for symptoms and to not send their child to school if they’re ill.”
Staff members who have tested positive are also required to isolate; those who have been in close contact are required to monitor their symptoms and not come to school if they have symptoms, he said.
The district doesn’t have a set threshold for when they’d close a school; it depends on a lot of factors, Massey said.
“The origin of the case — we look at them every day, we look at every case every day,” he said. “If we know the origin we look at that; that’s a factor. We look at the close contacts that each of them have. We talk with their parents. So we don’t have a specifically set number because there’s different variables involved in each case.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.