BRAZORIA — One of two people was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash which closed FM 521 at County Road 426 on Sunday evening.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:24 p.m., where a Dodge Durango was found to have rolled into the ravine, Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Hurst said.
The woman driving the car ran into an embankment, he said. She was not hurt, while her male passenger was found in the ditch with serious injuries for which he was transported from the scene via medical helicopter, Hurst said.
He did not know which hospital the man was taken to, nor whether either person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Neither party has been identified, but the driver, who admitted to have been drinking and refused medical treatment several times, was taken into custody, Hurst said.
“No other vehicles were involved,” Hurst said.
