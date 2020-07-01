ANGLETON — Angleton will mandate that businesses require patrons and employees to wear masks following a large increase in coronavirus cases in the city, officials said.
The mandate is similar to mask orders issued in Clute, Lake Jackson, Freeport, Manvel and Pearland in recent days.
All commercial entities within city limits are required to mandate that patrons over the age of 10 and all employees wear masks, starting at midnight Thursday through midnight July 17, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said. Consistent enforcement of social distancing will also be required.
“I felt I needed to implement this mandate sooner than later to promote public safety, and to address public concern,” Perez said. “Many people have reached out to me concerned that not enough people were wearing masks with my original request to have people wear their masks.”
Public concern, as well as the rapid increase in cases, led to the decision to go ahead with a mask mandate in the city, Perez said. He also did not see very many people wearing masks, despite the case increases.
“Since Friday we’ve had 46 or so more cases, and I’ve been weighing heavily, as well as what I’ve seen in our town lately, and that’s very little people wearing masks,” Perez said. “I went to a restaurant on Monday and I and one other person were the only people wearing a mask except for the employees, which seemed very concerning to me.”
Perez believes people need to do their part to help the city “get back to normal,” he said.
“If this is what we need to do to get things the way they were before, then we need to do that,” Perez said.
“And I will tell you that I have spoken with people that are completely against it, for which this decision was weighed very heavily, and making this in fact one of the hardest decisions I had to make as a mayor, but this virus is impacting more people than I had initially thought it would, so I did what I thought was best for the health of the city.”
Perez stressed the decision was not taken lightly, he said.
“It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction,” Perez said. We’ve been contemplating this for days as I’m not a follower but I want to be a good leader for my city.”
Perez works at Phillips 66 as an emergency response specialist, with more than 24 years of experience as a paramedic overall, he said.
“This decision is also coming from the compassionate healthcare provider in me,” Perez said. “I work as a healthcare provider and I want everyone to be well.”
Businesses who do not comply with the order can receive up to a $1,000 fine, the order says.
For information regarding the order, visit facebook.com/cityofangleton.
