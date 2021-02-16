Darlene Sargent and her husband were safe inside their Lake Jackson home with power and a fireplace, but friends and family haven’t been as fortunate, she said.
“We have friends that … they’ve been without electricity since 2:30 yesterday morning,” she said Tuesday morning. “My daughter in Houston lives alone in her condo, so they’ve been not only without power but without cell service … they also had to have their water cut off because a pipe in the condo building burst.”
Friends who live across the street from the Sargents were without power for a short while Monday afternoon, while the Sargents have been OK, she said.
“It’s very strange,” Sargent said. “It’s frightening because it’s so many people in such big areas having no power and/or no water.”
In Danbury, Mary Jean Adams and her family were not as fortunate as the Sargents.
“I guess the power went out the night before last,” Adams said Tuesday. “I got up at 4 a.m. to see if I had water and power and I did, and so I turned the faucets on (to a drip) … I lost power about 20 minutes later.”
She thought the lack of electricity would last a while, and it did — into Tuesday.
“The old house I live in is 81 years old — it’s an old farmhouse,” she said. “The downstairs has wooden ceilings, wooden walls and wooden floors so zero insulation, and it’s 3 feet off the ground … it’s just bitterly cold in there.”
She has an ensuite upstairs which is fully insulated and has a working fireplace, but she could still see her breath in the air, she said.
“When I looked at my thermostat yesterday it didn’t even register,” she said. “I’d go out to my SUV to plug my phone in just to get warm and drive back and forth in my driveway, so I warmed up enough and then go back in and it was cold again.”
She has a generator but was not stocked up with fuel for it, she said. Adams is originally from Canada but has lived in the States for years, and in Canada, she never had to experience being cold inside her house, she said.
“I know how dangerous the cold can be so it scares me when it’s that cold,” she said. “You don’t have any control.”
Monday afternoon, she evacuated for the night to Diana Miles’ house in Lake Jackson, where Miles has electricity and a fireplace, they said.
“I’ve had power,” Miles said Tuesday. “Never lost it.”
Adams spent Monday night with Miles, where it took her hours to really warm up, she said. Her daughter and son-in-law stayed in Danbury with their son and the family pets.
“I did feel like I was abandoning ship, but my son-in-law can really handle the cold and doesn’t mind it,” she said. “(Daughter) Kathleen told me the power got on about 10 p.m. last night but then it went off at 9 a.m. this morning.”
POWER OUTAGE UPDATE
A power outage that continues to affect Brazoria County has retail businesses and residents scrambling to find food and a warm place to stay.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, expects some residents statewide to have power returned to their homes this afternoon, a company statement read.
An estimated 1.3 million CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity as of Tuesday morning, a company statement read. Only about 40 percent of CenterPoint customers in Southeast Texas had power in the utility’s service area, according to its outage tracker.
“We should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind and solar output and additional thermal generation that has told us they expect to become available," a statement read. "But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online."
The grid has already begun restoring power to about 500,000 households, according to the company’s latest news release 4 p.m. Monday.
“ERCOT and Texas electric companies have been able to restore service to hundreds of thousands of households today, but we know there are many people who are still waiting, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in the release. "It’s also important to remember that severe weather, mainly frigid temperatures, is expected to continue, so we’re not out of the woods.”
Officials at the utility companies were emailed but did not respond for additional information.
If you are without power, ERCOT representatives ask you turn off your thermostat and unplug appliances.
“Too much load on restored circuits at once can cause another outage,” a statement read.
ERCOT also warned Texans of an online scam asking customers to text their private account numbers; no personal information is needed bring your power back, a statement read.
THE FORECAST
Winter storm conditions are likely to subside in southern Brazoria County by Wednesday night, National Weather Service Meteorologist Janice Maldonado said
Another winter storm is forecast to reach Harris County and northern parts of Brazoria County tonight into Wednesday morning, but should spare most of the county.
“We are also expecting it to rain Wednesday,” Maldonado said. “We are expecting another system that’s going to move through the area. Luckily for Brazoria County, the precipitation will likely just be rain. The areas in the northern part may see mixed precipitation.”
High temperatures for Tuesday in the southern part of the county are expected to remain in the mid-30s in the day and drop back into the low 30s at nightfall, Maldonado said.
The northern sector of the county could see lows in the upper 20s, Maldonado said.
Wednesday morning will have temperature return to the mid-40s and begin to melt the ice.
FREEPORT SHELTER MOVES TO LAKE JACKSON
The constant electricity issues at the Freeport Recreation Center resulted in the Salvation Army warming shelter in relocating to the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, a city statement read.
Mayor Brooks Bass and City Manager Tim Kelty did not respond to phone calls requesting more information.
IF IT HAD POWER, IT WAS BUSY
Local residents were looking for hotel rooms as power outages stretched into Tuesday afternoon.
La Quinta Inn & Suites in Angleton was completely booked for the rest of the week, an employee said Tuesday morning.
“Our lights come in and out,” she said. “They’re on right now but we’re not sure for how long.”
Multiple attempts to reach Candlewood Suites and Woodspring Suites in Lake Jackson by phone were unsuccessful. Those hotels lacked electricity for much of the morning.
Retail stores also had to adjust their plans to open and do so without some of their regular stock, as shipments were delayed by yesterday’s weather.
Early Tuesday morning saw Kroger in Angleton without power, a store associate said. They planned to open at 9 a.m. with backup generators, but he was not sure how the day would look; they closed at 4 p.m. Monday because of the power situation, he said.
H-E-B in Lake Jackson planned to open at 10 a.m., according to a company news release.
Multiple attempts to reach Walmart in Angleton and in Lake Jackson by phone Tuesday were unsuccessful.
SCHOOLS EXTEND CLOSURES
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will be closed Wednesday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said via text Tuesday morning. Much of the C-BISD community, including all school campuses and buildings, are experiencing issues with weather, power and water, he said.
“Assuming services are restored and functioning, the plan is to resume normal operations on Thursday,” Galloway said in his text.
Today’s school board meeting has been postponed to Feb. 23, he said.
Angleton ISD’s school board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today has also been rescheduled, according to a post on the district’s social media. The meeting has been moved to Monday.
Brazosport ISD will be closed Wednesday, according to an email from the district. Sweeny ISD and Danbury ISD previously announced their virtual and on-campus classes would be canceled until electrical and internet service had been restored to their communities.
