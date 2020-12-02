ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s newest record-holder for daily COVID-19 cases is unlikely to be attributed to families gathering for Thanksgiving, county officials said.
Wednesday’s report of 226 cases shattered Brazoria County’s record for daily reports with a 14.1 percent rise from the previous mark, Sept. 11’s 198.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta thought it was too early for the count to be of a Thanksgiving spike.
“Most of these tests were probably taken in the past three, four, five days,” Sebesta said. “I don’t think we are going to get those numbers for another week. There is potential, though, for a Thanksgiving like we saw in Halloween."
Sebesta warns that state action could happen if numbers trend upward.
“My understanding is within our trauma area that we are getting close to 15 percent capacity (of COVID patients versus total hospital capacity),” Sebesta said. “The governor’s orders that seven days at 15 percent then that’s an automatic trigger that could result in more restriction. We are all operating under the governor’s order.”
A news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office stated that an “initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines” should be distributed by mid-December. Sebesta said he had not heard a potential date that the pending vaccine would be available for the county.
“Once the vaccine is approved, I would hope Brazoria County would get those vaccines to go to our health care workers,” Sebesta said.
There were 54 probable cases included in Wednesday's count, meaning they are in people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, or those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Of the confirmed cases, Pearland totaled 48 newly infected patients, Alvin followed with 24, then Manvel with 18, 16 from Lake Jackson, 14 from Angleton and 11 from West Columbia. Nine came from Brazoria, eight from Sweeny, seven from Clute, four from Freeport, two each from Iowa Colony, Richwood, Liverpool and Bailey’s Prairie and one each from Danbury, Jones Creek, Damon, Holiday Lakes and Oyster Creek.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected age group, accounting for 38 people, followed by 35 in their 30s, 29 in their 40s, 20 in their 60s, 18 in their 50s and 16 adolescents. Seven residents in their 70s, five children younger than 10 and four people 80 or older also tested positive for COVID-19.
Wednesday's cases included one resident from Clute’s Woodlake Nursing Home and one Brazoria County Jail inmate. Four cases transferred out of county jurisdiction and seven were from tests administered over two weeks ago, county officials said.
County officials also reported 73 residents had recovered. Also Wednesday, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control also reduced the 14-day quarantine period after exposure to between seven and 10 days in some cases.
Sunday’s additions bump up the county totals to 14,453 reported cases, of which 1,890 are active and 428 are probable. There have been 11,997 recoveries and 173 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
