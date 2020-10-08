Brazoria County reported Thursday six residents to have died from the COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to 144.
Out of 10,711 cases reported by the county, the six new deaths bring the county’s fatality rate to 1.34 percent. The vast majority of people recover.
The county’s rate is below Texas’ fatality rate of about 2.1 percent, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.
Texas has had 781,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16,334 deaths, the department reports. The fatality numbers can include confirmed and probable cases, according to the department.
The county residents announced to have died Thursday include a Pearland woman in her 90s, a Pearland man in his 60s, a Jones Creek woman in her 70s, an Alvin woman in her 80s, an Angleton man in his 70s and a Freeport woman in her 60s. County officials could not say when the six fatalities occurred.
The county also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 14 of which were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, a statement from Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said. Three cases are considered probable, meaning they are in a symptomatic person liked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, and one was transferred out of jurisdiction, she said in the statement.
The cases include nine residents of nursing homes, two from The Colonnades at Reflection Bay in Pearland and seven from Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton.
This makes the 13th day in a row Brazoria County has reported fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases a day, since 103 cases were reported Sept. 25.
Of Thursday’s cases, 10 came from Angleton, seven from Alvin, six from Pearland and five from Lake Jackson. There were two cases each in Clute and Sweeny, and one case each in Freeport, Brazoria, Richwood, West Columbia, Liverpool and Danbury.
The cases touched every age group, with the most, seven, among people in their 30s. There were six in people in their 20s, five in people in their 40s and in adolescents, four in people in their 50s and people 80 or older, three in people in their 60s and two in children younger than 10 and people in their 70s, county data shows.
The county has seen 10,711 cases of COVID-19, with more than 53 percent of them in females. There are 653 confirmed active cases, 9,899 people who have recovered and 15 probable cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
