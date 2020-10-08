Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy this evening, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.