ANGLETON — Brazoria County returned to triple-digit case count for the first time in 10 days with 103 newly reported cases, though 78 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
Among municipalities, the majority of Friday’s reported cases, 64, resided in Pearland. Angleton followed with seven, Clute had six, Lake Jackson and Alvin had five, three were from Iowa Colony and Freeport, Manvel and Brookside Village each had two new cases. Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Danbury each had one new case.
People in their 20s had the most new cases Friday with 25, followed by people in their 30s with 22, 18 in their 40s and people in their 50s with 12 new cases. Adolescents and children younger than 10 had seven new cases. There were five new cases among people in their 60s, three older than 80 and two in their 70s in Thursday’s count.
Three were also residents of Clute’s Woodlake Nursing Home, Trower said in a statement.
Friday’s count also did not report a single death for the first time since Sunday, according to county data. In that span, 15 people were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 103.
Weekly numbers did decreased, averaging 50.4 cases a day for the past seven days compared to 70.2 the seven days before, according to county data.
Officials also reported 180 residents who had recovered. Two of Friday’s positives were listed as probable, Trower said.
Probable causes are in people exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
Brazosport ISD’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update shows eight O.M. Roberts Elementary students have active cases of COVID-19, along with four Brazoswood High School students. Two T.W. Ogg students have cases while Lake Jackson, Freeport and Clute intermediate schools along with Polk, Freeport and Stephen F. Austin elementary schools each have one student case.
The county has had 10,338 cases of the novel coronavirus. There are 1,503 active cases, 8,724 cases considered recovered and eight probable cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.