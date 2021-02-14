Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...changing to a wintry mix and becoming windy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.