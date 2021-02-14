ANGLETON — Brazoria County is now averaging 38.9 daily cases per 100,000 residents — the county’s lowest mark since Dec. 15, according to COVID Act Now.
The new mark is still deemed a dangerously high number by the site. The rate could infect an additional 17 percent of the population if the trend continues, according to COVID Act Now.
The last reported mark was Tuesday’s 48.1 new cases per 100,000 residents, the database states.
The county’s infection rate also decreased slightly from 0.94 to 0.90, meaning those with COVID-19 statistically are infecting less than one other person, according to COVID Act Now data.
Pearland and Alvin each led Saturday’s report with 15 residents testing positive. Seven from Freeport, six from Iowa Colony, five from Richwood, four each from Lake Jackson and Angleton, three from Manvel, two from Clute and residents from Damon and Brazoria also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Adolescents were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 15 cases, followed by 14 in their 30s. Nine each in their 20s and 40s, eight in their 50s, three in their 60s, four children younger than 10 and one resident older than 80 also reported positive.
An Alvin man in his 70s reported to have died from COVID-19 related causes, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Of Saturday’s new cases, four were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 52 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials announced 86 residents had recovered, Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Saturday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 29,578 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,790 are active and 1,458 are probable. There have been 25,033 recoveries and 297 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
