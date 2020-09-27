Brazoria County’s daily COVID-19 reports fell under 20 for the first time since mid-June to a number not seen since June 9.
The county reported only 12 coronavirus cases Sunday. According to a memo from county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, there were no new cases from local nursing or assisted-living facilities or the county jail. And as is the norm on Sundays, there were no new recovered cases, either.
Three of the cases were considered probable with nine confirmed.
That leaves the county with cumulative totals of 10,370 cases reported, 8,888 people recovered, 1,363 confirmed cases, 103 dead and 16 probable cases.
County officials have said previously one of the reasons for lower weekend numbers is because of fewer staff members available to work the process.
Angleton led municipalities with three cases, followed by Pearland with two. Clute, Lake Jackson, Richwood and Rosharon each had one case.
There were two infections each among people aged 10-19 years old, people in their 20s and people in their 40s. There was one case each for children younger than 10, people in their 30s and people in their 60s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
