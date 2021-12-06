LAKE JACKSON — A football teammate of a Brazoswood junior beaten outside a Lake Jackson home is charged in the attack, police confirmed Monday morning.
Reid Mitchell, 17, turned himself in Sunday morning at the Lake Jackson Police Department on a city warrant, online records show. He is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, a felony, Lt. Roy Welch said, in connection with the beating of 16-year-old Cole Hagan.
The assault happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Cherrywood Court. Welch said.
“An active investigation was initiated with sufficient evidence and statements for charges.” Welch said.
The Hagan family is offering an award of almost $20,000 for a video of the attack, which happened "because they got mad at my brother about this girl,” said Hagan's older brother, Cory.
Cole Hagan, 16, is hospitalized at Memorial Hermann in Houston with skull fractures and remains unconscious, his brother said. The assault involved a blunt object, he said.
“We’re focusing on keeping him alive while he’s fighting for his life," Cory Hagan said. "We’re going to make sure everyone involved is going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
From what he has been told by possible witnesses, Cory Hagan said, someone told Cole Hagan something had happened to his truck, and when he went to check on it, a group of teenagers was waiting for him.
“Allegedly there is a video where these kids film assaulting him and leaving him in the street and texting his friend saying, ‘Your friend is in the street,’” Cory Hagan said.
The amount of the award rose steadily throughout the day Sunday, and Cory Hagan hopes someone comes forward with the video, he said.
“What angers me the most is the parents don’t have the decency to instruct their children to do the right thing and come forward with the information,” Cory Hagan said.
The investigation into the assault continues, Welch said.
Brazosport ISD is aware of the incident, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
"We are aware that a Brazoswood High School student was the victim of an off-campus assault at a Lake Jackson residence by another Brazoswood student over the weekend," Massey said in a statement. "The victim is severely injured and remains in our thoughts and prayers. The incident is under investigation by the Lake Jackson Police Department. The student involved will not be on campus. If more information is discovered as a result of the investigation, we will take actions accordingly."
Massey also cautioned against students taking action against anyone rumored to be connected to the incident.
"We expect our students, staff and Brazoswood community to come together to help support the victim and family," Massey said. "Any retaliation or threats will not be tolerated and students will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. We will have additional police officers and counseling available at Brazoswood High School beginning Monday."
Brazoswood football coach and campus athletics director Danny Youngs did not wish to comment on the incident, but said, “We’re all praying for Cole to recover and to be healthy.”
If charged, try him as an adult.
There is absolutely no excuse for this attack. It is sad that parents are not doing their part to make the filmer turn over the video. I think everyone who was there should face charges. Lock them up.
