ANGLETON — With 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 247 new recoveries, Saturday marked the first day in nearly two months that the total number of recoveries countywide outpaced the total number of active cases.
The number of recoveries is now 3,987 while the number of cases is 3,681 — a difference of 306.
“It’s good to have recoveries out there,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
This is in line with the county’s expectation that recovery numbers would spike after adding new criteria for considering a case recovered. Officials are considering a case at least 28 days past the first positive test result as recovered as long as the person is not hospitalized or in a nursing home — an addition to the continued criteria of a case being at least 10 days past the onset of symptoms that have since improved, and the person having had no fever for the previous 24 hours.
“This new criteria that has been established will — as we said in the statement the other day — increase the number of recoveries over the next several days, and then I think it will slow down a little bit after that,” Sebesta said. “But we’ll continue for a few more days, having solid recovery numbers.”
Officials’ hope is that each new case yields a recovery, Sebesta said.
“We have had more death from complications of this than I would’ve liked to have seen, but recoveries are always a good thing,” he said.
Saturday was also the eighth day in a row that fewer than 100 new cases were added to the overall tally.
“It’s good to see the numbers in the double digits rather than in the triple digits and I’m hoping that that will continue to be the case,” Sebesta said.
Pearland saw about a quarter of the new infections reported Saturday, with 20 cases. Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport were the only other cities to report case numbers in the double digits: 15, 13 and 11, respectively. Angleton’s new cases included five inmates of the Brazoria County jail.
Alvin added eight new cases to its total, while six new cases each were recorded for Clute and for West Columbia residents. Manvel had three new residents reported positive for the virus, while Iowa Colony had two. Brazoria, Liverpool and Hillcrest Village each added one new case to their tallies.
No people in their 80s or older were included in Saturday’s report. An Alvin man in his 70s was the oldest person included, and the two youngest were a Freeport girl and a Pearland boy, both younger than 10. Seven people younger than 20 were reported positive for COVID-19. The greatest numbers were reported for people in their 20s (22), people in their 30s (16), people in their 40s (15), people in their 50s (14) and people in their 60s (10).
In all, Brazoria County has experienced 7,756 cases of COVID-19, which has touched all communities and all age ranges. There are 3,681 cases still considered active, and 3,987 recoveries. Twenty-six cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and have been linked to others who have tested positive, and there have been 62 fatalities.
“I just want to see the numbers continue to go down and people to continue to work across the board to minimize the spread of this,” Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
