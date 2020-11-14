CLUTE — With only one valid application signed for COVID utility relief as of Tuesday, officials approved reallocating state funds if needed to ensure they do not go to waste.
If funds are unused from the city’s Customer Relief Grant Program by the deadline, Dec. 1, the city will provide additional benefits to the Brazosport ISD Connectivity Partnership instead, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“We hope folks will take advantage of this,” Snipes said. “It’s not often we get federal funding with so few strings attached and we would like to use it.”
The program, approved during the Oct. 8 meeting, will cap funding at $250 per eligible household.
Residents can be eligible if their home is owned, rented or maintained within city limits, they can show a negative economic impact such as a layoff or a furlough and provide a copy of their most recent utility bill, Snipes said.
Recipients will receive a check from the city that must be spent on utility expenses within 10 days, then they must provide the city with a receipt within 30 days of the money spent, Snipes said.
The city still has $24,750 to give away for assistance for utility bills.
Forms to apply for the program can be found at clutetexas.gov or at City Hall, 108 E. Main St., during business hours.
City officials previously approved to match $50,000 of its CARES Act funds to the school district for technology improvements and additional hotspots and Chromebooks for students.
Council also granted a pair of specific use permits to Warrior Filtration on the 800 block on Brazos Park Drive and for a bingo hall on the 1000 block of Drive Drive.
The Warrior Filtration deal was approved to use “warehouses, offices and 11 covered RV spaces,” Snipes said.
