Regional COVID-19-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing with a 2.1 percent increase since Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
After a significant spike last week, Brazoria County’s case count is leveling off with 126 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, including 41 probable cases and one test administered over two weeks ago, according to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, after 128 were reported Monday.
Area R COVID-19 hospitalizations out of complete hospital capacity rate were at 11.76 percent Saturday, 13.42 percent Sunday, 13.51 percent Monday and 13.86 percent Tuesday, according to state data. In the area Tuesday, there are 252 available hospital beds, eight available ICU beds and 255 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to data provided by state health services.
The county largely falls within Trauma Service Area R, which also includes Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
No deaths nor Brazoria County jail cases were reported Tuesday, Trower said. One resident from Tuscany Village in Pearland tested positive for the virus, she said.
Of the county’s confirmed new cases, 39 are from people in Pearland, nine are from Alvin and eight are from Angleton. Seven each are from Lake Jackson and Manvel and four each are from Clute and West Columbia. Two each are from Freeport and Damon and one each are from Jones Creek, Iowa Colony and Brazoria.
People in their 50s accounted for 16 cases. Closely following were 15 cases among people in their 20s, 14 from people in their 20s, 13 from people in their 40s and 10 were from adolescents. Nine cases were found among people in their 60s, five were from people under the age of 10, two were from people over the age of 80 and one came from someone in their 70s.
Coronavirus cases reported in the county tally Tuesday at 15,443 reported cases, 2,167 confirmed active cases, 12,565 recoveries, 177 deaths and 534 probable since the first case reported in the county, mid-March.
Probable cases are from people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household or those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
