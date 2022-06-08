LNG main gate

First responders block the main gate into the Freeport LNG plant after an explosion late this morning.

 Contributed photo

QUINTANA — No injuries occurred in an explosion at the Freeport LNG complex this morning, a company spokeswoman said.

The incident happened at the Freeport LNG facility at about 11:40 a.m, Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said.

“There were no injuries, all employees and contractors have been accounted for and there is no risk to the surrounding community,” Browne said.

A voluntary evacuation was announced for all Quintana residents, Brazoria County Sheriff's Lt. Ian Patin said.

No information about the nature of the explosion has been released. The investigation into what happened is continuing, Browne said.

Multiple fire departments that responded to the scene after the explosion have been released.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

