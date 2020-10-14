Brazoria County reported two COVID-related deaths of Alvin residents Wednesday.
One was a man in his 80s and the other was a woman in her 70s who lived at Laurel Court nursing home, according to a news release.
The county dashboard shows a deceased woman in her 70s from Alvin whose COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday. One of Wednesday’s 20 new cases was in a Laurel Court resident, the news release stated.
County Judge Matt Sebesta could not confirm if the deceased Laurel Court resident’s case was also announced Wednesday because his report does not contain that information, he said, but both people died prior to the start of this month.
Though the county can now access some of the state’s data to report deaths quicker, it still takes a significant length of time to get a death certificate and confirm COVID-19 contributed to a death, Sebesta said.
It’s never instantaneous, or even just a day or two, to report a death, he said.
“Deaths will always be lagging from the actual date of death,” Sebesta said.
Some case reporting is lagging, too, as one of the 20 new cases announced Wednesday is from a test administered more than two weeks ago, the release states. However, the county continues to report any information it received within 24 hours.
Pearland had more than half of the new cases Wednesday with 11. Iowa Colony had two, while Alvin, Angleton, Lake Jackson, Brazoria and Liverpool each had one new case.
There were five new cases in people aged 10 to 19, three in people in their 20s, three in people in their 50s, two each in their 60s, 30s and younger than 10 and one new case of someone in their 40s.
Two cases were transferred out of county jurisdiction, while one was considered probable, meaning it is in a symptomatic person who is linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
The county has reported fewer than 50 new cases daily since Sept. 25, making Wednesday the 19th day in a row.
“That’s a good trend,” Sebesta said.
This is much better than the trend the City of Lubbock is seeing. Lubbock has about 255,000 population to Brazoria County’s 375,000, but is consistently reporting more than 100 new cases a day.
Wednesday’s report included 313 new cases in Lubbock. Texas Tech University canceled all in-person classes that would have been after Thanksgiving break.
Brazoria County also reported 41 recoveries Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases considered recovered to 10,865. There are 622 cases remaining active, 14 probable and 146 deceased.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
