LAKE JACKSON — A Regal Storage building caught fire late Saturday night with no known cause yet as to what started it.
There were no injuries or transportation to hospitals, officials said.
The Lake Jackson Fire Department was dispatched at 11:57 p.m. to a fire through the roof of the storage facility at 1053 FM 2004, behind Target. Mutual aid was received from the Clute, Richwood and Angleton Fire Departments.
“Unknown case for the start of the fire — the Lake Jackson Fire Marshal’s office is investigating that,” Lake Jackson Fire Chief Chris Harvey said. “I’m not sure you’ll get down to the pinpoint cause of the fire, based on the extreme amount of consumption of the materials inside of the storage facility.”
When first responders arrived, they found 13 units directly affected, but the entire C building had smoke throughout, Harvey said.
Two storage units were lost, while items in 11 other units should be able to be cleaned or restored, he said.
“There were around 44 units affected, because of the smoke transferred through the building,” Harvey said.
Because of the tight confines of the facility with one-way driveways and accesses, it was more difficult to get in and position apparatus, Harvey said.
That did not hamper operations, but it made tactical decision making more difficult, he said.
Access to the facility is limited, but hours are expected to resume at the normal time of 9 a.m. Monday. Tenants will also be contacted if their unit was affected, Regal Storage owner Jane McManus said in a written statement.
“The fire department responded quickly to contain the fire and limit any damage,” McManus said. “We are currently on-site working with the fire department and authorities within the city to investigate and determine the cause of the fire and extent of damage.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.