ANGLETON — A day after cases linked to assisted-living facilities dominated the number of new COVID-19 infections, most of the 72 positive tests reported by Brazoria County officials Tuesday were in the general populace.
“I have one … employee from The Landing at Watercrest in Pearland,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “In Alvin, we have one Laurel Court resident to go with the 25 from yesterday.”
Sebesta did not know the gender or age range of the Laurel Court resident, he said.
Tuesday’s report also included one case that was transferred out of county jurisdiction and 239 recoveries.
“We’re following the new standards that have been put out and that is leading to good, solid recovery numbers,” Sebesta said.
Officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Alvin on Tuesday, closely followed by eight in Iowa Colony and seven in Manvel. Five new cases were reported in Lake Jackson, while Freeport, Clute and Richwood each saw two new cases. Angleton, Sweeny and Jones Creek each saw one.
Thirty-four new cases were reported in Pearland — the greatest number, and the only double-digit number reported Tuesday.
Across age ranges, the greatest number of new cases reported Tuesday was for people in their 30s (14), followed by 12 new cases reported among people in their 20s and among people in their 50s. Eleven people in their 40s were reported to have tested positive for the virus, followed by adolescents under 20 years old (9), children under the age of 10 (7), people in their 60s (4), people in their 70s (2) and one Pearland man in his 80s or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring the county numbers to 9,055 total reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,255 cases are active and 6,702 have recovered. There have been 73 fatalities, and there are 25 cases considered probable. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
