ANGLETON — For the second day in a row, Brazoria County officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19. Monday’s report also included 93 recoveries, nearly twice as many as the number of new cases.
None of the municipalities saw double-digit numbers, according to the county dashboard. There were nine new cases in Pearland, seven in Alvin, five in Lake Jackson, four each in Sweeny and in West Columbia, three each in Angleton, Brazoria and Clute, two each in Manvel, Iowa Colony, Liverpool and Danbury, and one in Jones Creek.
While no cases among children were included in Monday’s report, every other age group had at least one case. Thirteen cases was the highest number, reported among people in their 20s. Seven cases each were reported among people in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, and there were four cases among adolescents. One case each was reported for people in their 70s and in their 80s.
Three cases were transferred out of county jurisdiction today, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said via email. None of Monday’s cases were from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, she said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
There were no nursing home or jail cases reported Monday, and no new deaths to report, Trower said.
With the addition of Monday’s new data, 11,699 cases have been reported among Brazoria County residents, and 720 cases remain active and 30 are considered probable, meaning those people are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. There have been 10,794 recoveries and 155 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
