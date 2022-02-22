Like a lot of teenagers, Iryanna Rodriguez’s day starts early and ends late, and she’s often running behind from the moment she wakes up. The 18-year-old juggles all the normal high school experiences — classes, a boyfriend, a search for a part-time job — along with some additional hurdles.
“I’m always in a rush in the morning, getting my son ready and out for school,” she said. “And then the baby, I have to get her changed. It doesn’t get more real than that, first thing in the morning.”
Rodriguez got pregnant for the first time when she was just 13 years old. Her son is now 4, and last year, she had a daughter as well. She says her children are her greatest blessing and have taught her she’s capable of so much more than she realized.
“But, yes, two children is a lot harder than one,” she said with a laugh.
Rodriguez lives with her boyfriend but has a lot of family support in raising her children. Her mother had her first child when she was around 15, she said, and her grandmother was a young mother, too.
While teenage birth rates have declined significantly across the country in recent decades, Texas remains above the national average, consistently ranking in the top 10 states. Out of all births in Texas, around 6 percent were teen births in 2019 and 2020.
And a startling proportion of teenagers who gave birth in Texas in 2020 — more than 1 in 6 — already had at least one other child. Analysis by The Texas Tribune using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Texas had the highest rate of these so-called “repeat teen births” in the country, along with Alabama. In the last decade, the state has been in the top five states for repeat teen birth rates.
Rodriguez lives in Brownsville, a city in the poor, predominantly Hispanic Rio Grande Valley on the U.S.-Mexico border. While Texas has seen an overall decline in the repeat teen birth rate, the counties that make up this region have not, with more than one in five teens that give birth already having at least one child almost every year since 2005. This is according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Cynthia Cardenas sees the impact of this every day. She’s the principal at Brownsville’s Lincoln Park High School, where all the students, including Rodriguez, are pregnant or parenting. Cardenas said the school currently has five students with three children.
Other schools in the Brownsville ISD have softball teams or drama productions. Lincoln Park has a day care and flexible scheduling. Her students are smart and ambitious, Cardenas said, and they want to be in school — but they’re juggling demands most other high school students couldn’t imagine.
“They’re looking at what they need to do to raise their child right now,” Cardenas said. “They tell me, ‘I can’t make it to school tomorrow because I have to work.’ I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. You have to prioritize your education.’”
Cardenas said Lincoln Park is doing all it can to make sure these students stay on track to graduate. But she wishes there was more attention paid to what happens before the students need to enroll there at all.
“We need to be proactive instead of reactive,” she said. “The parents will not talk to their students about safe sex. … It’s just not an open conversation here. These girls need to be educated.”
Texas does not require high schools to teach sex education, and the vast majority that do focus on sexual abstinence. The state has a complicated maze of requirements for teenagers seeking birth control and is currently operating under the strictest abortion laws in the country.
All of this leaves teenagers with insufficient tools to proactively manage their own reproductive health, advocates and teenagers say, with long-lasting consequences for themselves, their children and their communities.
Rodriguez is on track to graduate and wants to become a nurse. She and her boyfriend are planning to have a big family. She said she plans to talk to her children early and often about topics like safe sex, healthy relationships and birth control.
“I want them to have more education on that than I did,” she said.
Sex education
A lot of what 18-year-old Jannely Villegas learned about sex came from the TV show “16 and Pregnant.”
“I would always watch those and be like, ‘How do they do it? They’re so young and to be juggling school and having a baby, it must be stressful,’” she said.
No one taught her about birth control before she started having sex with her boyfriend. And even when she started suspecting she might be pregnant, she dismissed it.
“I wish someone taught me about any of that stuff,” she said. “We’re not born with the knowledge of, hey, if you’re pregnant, this is what it’s going to feel like, or this is what it means to miss your period.”
She ignored her fluctuating weight and swollen ankles until, one day, she couldn’t anymore. In the middle of the night, she went into the bathroom in her mother’s house, hunched over in pain.
Two pushes, and she gave birth to her son, all alone, on the floor of the bathroom.
“I didn’t feel the pain until after because I guess I was so traumatized,” she said. “When I called my mom in, she almost passed out.”
Villegas and her now 3-month-old son are both healthy and thriving. But that’s an experience she wouldn’t wish on anyone else.
“I really do wish I had the knowledge in the beginning so I could have done all the things, like the sonogram, the ultrasound, taking care of myself better,” she said.
Villegas grew up in La Feria, a small town west of Harlingen, where she said sex education was limited to one sit-down with sports coaches to go over the basics.
This is pretty common in Texas. According to the left-leaning Texas Freedom Network, in the 2015-16 school year, 25 percent of school districts offered no sex education and an additional 58 percent taught abstinence-only sex ed.
In 2020, the Texas State Board of Education overhauled its sex education standards for the first time in two decades. While schools still must stress abstinence, starting this year, seventh and eighth graders will also have to learn about other birth control methods.
The board declined to require districts to teach about sexual orientation, gender identity and consent. And after a change by the Legislature, all sex education in Texas is now “opt-in,” meaning parents must proactively enroll their students in these classes.
Texas Values, a right-leaning group that advocates for abstinence-only education, said they heard from more than 22,000 parents concerned that teaching comprehensive sex education would end up encouraging more teens to have sex.
“The pregnancy rates among teens are not ideal right now, but we are seeing that decline,” said senior policy adviser Mary Elizabeth Castle. “We believe that we’re going to continue to see this decrease as more schools are adopting the sexual risk avoidance model.”
Texas Freedom Network political director Carisa Lopez said the recent changes, while progress, are insufficient to meet the needs of teenage Texans.
“Young people spend all of their early life in school. … We teach them history, we teach them math, but what is more important than teaching them about health and sex ed and their bodies?” she said. “They deserve to be armed with this information to guide them through the rest of their lives.”
Access to contraception
Teenage birth rates have declined precipitously in the United States in recent decades to an all-time low in 2019 of 16.7 births per 1,000 girls ages 15 to 19. But in Texas, there were 24 births per 1,000 girls in the same cohort, according to the CDC.
“Despite all of this tremendous progress, the pace of the decline has been inconsistent,” said Jennifer Biundo, director of policy and data at the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy. “What’s really coming to light is increasing disparities and the young women who are left behind.”
In Texas, Biundo said, it’s Hispanic and Black teenagers who continue to have high rates of teenage pregnancy, as well as teenagers in the foster care system, teens in rural areas and teens with a history of trauma.
Biundo and other advocates say decades of declining teen pregnancy rates have shown what works, specifically a system that has “no wrong doors” for teens who are looking to access contraception, education and other tools to manage their own reproductive decisions.
But in Texas, teens have to navigate an unstable maze of federal and state programs with varying confidentiality and parental consent requirements.
“Texas has some of the most complex laws in the nation just around teens’ access to health care in general,” said Biundo. “We want parents to be very involved in their child’s health … but we want to make sure that teens aren’t being left behind.”
Generally, parents have to consent to medical care for their minor children. But many states make an exception for reproductive health care: 23 states allow minors to consent to start birth control in all situations, and another 10 states have broad exceptions for minors who are of a certain age, pregnant or parenting.
Texas is in the remaining minority of states that does not allow minors to consent to birth control, except in extremely rare cases, like if the teenager is legally emancipated from their parents.
Texas minors who have already given birth and are actively parenting their children still need their parents’ permission to get on birth control. Rodriguez was surprised to learn this after she had her first child.
“I wanted to get on birth control and they required my mom’s signature to put it in my arm,” she said. “Luckily, my mom was like, ‘you need to get on it.’”
Castle, with Texas Values, said having conversations about birth control can be an opportunity for that teenage parent to develop a closer relationship with their own parents. She acknowledges some minors may be in situations where their parents aren’t involved or it’s otherwise difficult to get their consent, but she said that’s not justification to loosen the requirements.
“We want to make sure that we don’t encourage sexual activity among teens or kids,” she said. “I think it would motivate them to not be sexually active if they know that they don’t have an alternative that would help them avoid risk.”
Research indicates that providing adolescents with low- or no-cost contraception does not increase their number of sexual partners, and in fact leads to a significant decrease in teenage pregnancy rates.
When Myrna Alvarado was growing up in the Dallas area, she said talking about birth control with her parents would have been taboo. By the time she graduated high school, she had received, by her estimation, about 90 minutes of sex education in seventh grade.
“A lot of the information teens have is from Google or rumors that pass round their friends,” she said. “We’re not getting information from a reliable source.”
Teens in the Dallas area can seek confidential contraception at clinics funded by the federal Title X program.
But the 175 Title X clinics in Texas are distributed unevenly across the state, leaving whole swaths of Texas underserved. And some of the clinics that receive this funding have struggled with inconsistent funding and political pressures in recent years that leave teenagers in limbo.
