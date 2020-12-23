ANGLETON — A pair of residents were announced to have died from COVID-19 Wednesday as cases have risen by 4.5 percent from the previous week.
Wednesday’s 202 reported COVID-19 cases concluded a seven-day average of 224 daily counts — a slight uptick from the 214.3 average from Dec. 10 through 16, according to county data.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, 20 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 37 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Those who died were a man from Pearland in his 80s and a Lake Jackson man in his 70s, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement.
Pearland led Wednesday’s count with 49 residents testing positive, followed by 25 Alvin residents, 23 from Angleton, 15 from Freeport and 11 from Lake Jackson. Nine from Clute, seven from Richwood, five from Manvel, four each from Sweeny and Brazoria, three each from West Columbia and Iowa Colony, two from Jones Creek and Bailey’s Prairie each and one each from Surfside, Oyster Creek and Liverpool also tested positive for the virus.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 32 cases, followed by 28 in their 40s, 24 in their 30s, 22 in their 50s, 21 in their 60s, 17 adolescents and 10 children younger than 10. Six residents in their 70s and five older than 80 also reported positive.
An additional 151 residents to have recovered from the virus, Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Wednesday’s numbers, Brazoria County has had 18,649 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,300 are active and 873 are probable. There have been 14,281 recoveries and 195 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
STATE NUMBERS
This week the number of daily hospitalizations in Texas exceeded 10,000 for the first time since an outbreak in July that saw daily hospitalizations near 11,000, The Associated Press reported.
Nearly 26,000 people have died in Texas due to COVID-19, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,330, with 735 new cases per 100,000 people.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.