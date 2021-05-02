The Coast Guard spent most of Sunday searching for a 22-year-old man who went missing in the waters at Surfside Beach.
Elijah Posada, an active member of the U.S. Air Force, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. wearing a maroon shirt.
Posada was at the beach with family members and was swimming about 100 feet from the shore when he was pulled under the water, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were told.
Officials suspect Posada was caught in a rip current.
The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
"Every case is unique and different. It really depends on how much area has been searched, the weather and a number of other complex factors that go into how long the search will last," said Petty Officer Hause of the Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment in Houston.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search are Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Freeport, Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark, Surfside Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.