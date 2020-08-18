Daily coronavirus case numbers in Brazoria County have remained below 100 since Saturday, but a new death was reported alongside Tuesday's number.
A man in his 50s from Brazoria was reported to have died Tuesday, County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. The man's case was reported July 23, according to county data.
Brazoria County reported 70 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative confirmed active number of cases to 3,907. The county also reported 68 new recoveries.
Three nursing homes were affected by Tuesday's data, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We have two Oak Village residents in Lake Jackson, one Tuscany Village resident in Pearland, and we also have two Oak Village employees and one Tuscany Village employee,” Sebesta said.
No new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday for Brazoria County Jail inmates or state prison employees, Sebesta said.
“That’s all the updates we have,” Sebesta said.
People continue to request testing for a number of reasons, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“People are needing testing to go back to work, to visit loved ones, and to continue their lives,” Pabst. “There are all kinds of people requesting tests.”
The county now reports 3,461 cumulative recovered, 59 cumulative deceased, 29 cumulative probable and 7,456 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
Pearland had the most confirmed cases added to the count Tuesday with 21 new cases, followed by 13 in Freeport, 10 in Clute, nine in Alvin, six in Lake Jackson, five in Angleton and two in Manvel. One new case was reported in Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Oyster Creek and West Columbia, according to county records.
The highest number of cases by age range came from people in their 20s and 50s, of which there were 16 each, followed by 10 people in their 30s, eight people in their 60s, seven people in their 70s, six people in their 40s, four adolescents, two younger than 10 and one in their 80s or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
